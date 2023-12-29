Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Prepared by: Jamie McArthur (brother)

Captain John D. McArthur was born on January 3, 1942, in San Diego to LtCol Arthur and Marjorie McArthur. He attended Serra High School in San Mateo and went on to attend San Diego State University, graduating in 1965 with a degree in business marketing. During his time at SDSU, he was a lifeguard on Coronado beaches.

After graduating, John was commissioned a Lieutenant of Infantry in the U.S. Army. During his infantry training he experienced, in his words, a “vision overhead,” as a brand-new Huey Helicopter flew over his muddy position. He graduated from Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama and was awarded Army Aviator Wings in August 1968.

John deployed to Vietnam in September 1968 and held a command position with the 61st Assault Helicopter Company supporting the 173rd Airborne in the An Lo Valley and the Bong Song Plain. Captain McArthur led over 500 combat air assaults with the 61st Assault Helicopter Company, ‘Lucky Stars’ and ‘Star Blazers,’ for the 173rd Airborne. For those actions, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, 22 Air Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He returned to Texas as a flight instructor and went on to serve in the California Army National Guard.

His post-military career included work at Bell Helicopter International in Iran, Aramco in Houston, and 20 years with Hughes Space and Communication in Fullerton. Before retiring, McArthur spent his final years as a Business manager with Northrup Grumman.

Returning to Coronado in 2000, John took up sailing (again) and enjoyed many ‘beer can’ races on his boat, Tabasco, out of Coronado Yacht Club. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at SDSU and stayed involved with the fraternity as the House Corporation manager. In retirement, John was a docent on the USS Midway Museum and an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Coronado as a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was predeceased by his daughter Kelly and survived by his wife of 47 years, Jayne, who is with us today.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 246 hometown heroes to date. On November 4, 2023, another 16 will be honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





