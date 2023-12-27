Thursday, December 28, 2023
Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors Sworn In in Advance of 75th Anniversary Year

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) has announced its Board of Directors and election of new executive committee to ensure its continued success and effectiveness in its mission to produce and execute an inspirational, family-friendly community experience celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.

The CFOJ board of directors, recently sworn in by Coronado Mayor Pro Tem Casey Tanka, are Debra Balsley, Doug Clarke, Judy Clarke, Carrie Downey, Andrew Gade, Maggie Hannegan, Jamie Hartnett, Bridgette Jorgenson, Robert Kracht, Lori Luhnow, Jennifer Stein, Kathy Summers and Dave Szymanski.

Executive committee: Jamie Hartnett (president), Carrie Downey (secretary) and Bridgette Jorgenson (treasurer). Immediate past-president Robert Kracht will serve as chair for the 75th Anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July Parade. Maggie Hannegan will continue as VP, Development.

L-R back row: Doug Clarke, Dave Szymanski, Robert Kracht, Mayor Pro Tem Casey Tanaka, Lori Luhnow, Andrew Gade. Front row: Jamie Hartnett, Bridgette Jorgenson, Jennifer Stein, Carrie Downey, Kathy Summers, Judy Clarke, Maggie Hannegan. Not pictured: Debbie Balsley. Submitted photo

“As we embark on planning the 75th anniversary of the Coronado 4th of July parade, we have renewed our efforts to produce a full day of spectacular patriotic splendor. I’m excited about the cohesive group of tireless volunteers who bring their ideas, enthusiasm, time and energy together to make Coronado Fourth of July an amazing and memorable celebration for all,” said Jamie Hartnett, President, Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors.

Anyone interested in supporting Coronado Fourth July by serving on a committee, making a personal or company donation or for more information, contact us at [email protected] or call 833-435-2365.

About CFOJ
Coronado Fourth of July is a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer non-profit organization. Its primary objective is to organize and fund Coronado Independence Day festivities, including our Parade celebrating its 75th year in 2024, Fireworks and other day-of July 4th activities.

Learn more at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com.

 



