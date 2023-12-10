Sunday, December 10, 2023
Beginner Quilting Class Starts January 6

Instructors for the upcoming Machine Quilting for Beginners display a sample of the type of quilt students will create. Pictured are (from the left) Lori Doyle, Chris Sloan, Sue Gillingham, Lois Maxam, and Katy Green.

If you would like to start the new year with a new creative outlet, please consider the Machine Quilting for Beginners class starting January 6. Meetings are held on Saturdays from 9:30 until noon at the Spreckels Center. For more information and to register, go online to the City of Coronado Recreation Brochure.

This fun class is offered by a group of five volunteers who love quilting and enjoy passing on their art to new learners. They bring a combined 140 years of quilting experience and individual styles. The class is geared for those with basic knowledge of machine sewing and you must bring your own machine.

The idea of offering a quilting class to the community emerged after a group of local quilters began meeting monthly to share their creations, learn new techniques, and enjoy the comradery of like-minded artists. The first class was offered last September and was filled immediately. The upcoming class in January still has a few spots available.

The website to register is https://ca-coronado.civicrec.com/CA/coronado-ca/catalog. Call the Recreation Department at 619-522-7342 with questions.

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Winn Room Renovations – Special Council Meeting Dec. 12

City of Coronado

CHS Juniors and Seniors Participate in Impactful “Every 15 Minutes” Program

Education

