Coronado Boys Varsity Soccer Ties Calexico 1-1

On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 the Coronado Islander Boys Soccer team took on Calexico High School in a close game. Calexico had to drive about two hours to get to Coronado, so they were not going to go down easy. But Coronado would defend their own turf. Both teams did their best, each scoring one goal and tying 1-1.

Within the first half, both teams caused many turnovers, taking the ball from each other. Coronado Islander Kai Esser did well in reversing field. He created pressure on Calexico’s offense, forcing many turnovers and errors.

Alongside Esser was Noah Santos. Santos created passing alleys and opportunities for the Islanders to stay on the offensive side of the ball. He kept pressure on Calexico’s defense and allowed the Islanders to get more chances to keep possession. That allowed more opportunity for the Islanders to score, but more importantly gave Calexico less of a chance to make something happen offensively.

As the first half whistle was blown, the game was tied at 0-0.

22 minutes remained in the second half when Calexico scored the first goal of the game.

After competing in the middle of the field, with seven minutes left in the game, Diego Villasenor struck the ball from around the 25 yard line and put the ball into the back of Calexico’s goal. This was the first goal of the season for the Islanders, so they were very ecstatic when celebrating.

The game was now tied at 1-1.

With only the added time remaining and the clock winding down, the next goal scored would essentially win it. Calexico was putting pressure on the defense and was getting closer to the goal. They shot a fast, high, top corner ball that would have gone in if it weren’t for the Islanders’ goalie, Xander Wastila. He blocked the ball while diving through the air, saving the shot and the game.

The final whistle blew and the Islanders tied Calexico High School 1-1.

The Islanders now move on to 0-3-1 on the season and the next home game will be on Wednesday, December 13th at 6pm against Hilltop High School.





