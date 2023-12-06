Navy Squadron Commodore Fired after Thanksgiving Eve DUI Hit and Run

Capt. James Harney was relieved from his role as commander of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, the U.S. Navy announced on Dec. 1.

The Navy citied “a loss of confidence in Capt. Harney’s ability to perform his duties” as the reason the commodore was terminated.

His removal came a week after he was arrested in Coronado on felony charges of hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury. The Coronado Police Department did not release additional details.

Harney was arrested on Rendova Circle on Naval Amphibious Base at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 – the day before Thanksgiving.

The commodore assumed command of PHIBRON 5 on June 2 of this year. He was commissioned as a naval officer in 1996 after attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Throughout his career, Harney has executed deployments and missions in support of Operations Allied Force, the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia; Enduring Freedom, the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; Iraqi Freedom, the military’s withdrawal from Iraq; and Inherent Resolve, the country’s ongoing conflict against the Islamic State.

Capt. Tate Robinson will assume the duties as commodore of PHIBRON 5, the Navy said, and Harney will be administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty,” a statement from the Navy says. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Related:





