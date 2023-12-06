Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Military

Navy Squadron Commodore Fired after Thanksgiving Eve DUI Hit and Run

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Capt. James Harney takes command of PHIBRON 5 in June. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman/Navy)

Capt. James Harney was relieved from his role as commander of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, the U.S. Navy announced on Dec. 1.

The Navy citied “a loss of confidence in Capt. Harney’s ability to perform his duties” as the reason the commodore was terminated.

His removal came a week after he was arrested in Coronado on felony charges of hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury. The Coronado Police Department did not release additional details.

Harney was arrested on Rendova Circle on Naval Amphibious Base at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 – the day before Thanksgiving.

The commodore assumed command of PHIBRON 5 on June 2 of this year. He was commissioned as a naval officer in 1996 after attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Throughout his career, Harney has executed deployments and missions in support of Operations Allied Force, the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia; Enduring Freedom, the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; Iraqi Freedom, the military’s withdrawal from Iraq; and Inherent Resolve, the country’s ongoing conflict against the Islamic State.

Capt. Tate Robinson will assume the duties as commodore of PHIBRON 5, the Navy said, and Harney will be administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty,” a statement from the Navy says. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Related:

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (11/18-11/24)



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

Military

Avenue of Heroes: David K. Werner

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Lester Cox

History

League of Wives Memorial Project Targets #GivingTuesday to Reach Funding Goal

Community News

Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

No Room for Bipartisan Divide in Tijuana Sewage Crisis, Activists Say

Crime

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police by Swimming from Beached Sailboat

City of Coronado

A Round of Golf Will Cost 14% More Starting in January, but Residents Will Have Early Access to Tee Times

Community News

‘Incremental Improvements’ in Sewage Crisis Expected this Month. Here’s a Timeline for Repairs

Community News

Sensors Measuring Sewage Smell are Coming to South Bay

Community News

Court Issues Injunction Against Removal of Canary Island Pine Trees

More Local News

CHS Juniors and Seniors Participate in Impactful “Every 15 Minutes” Program

Education

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Orange Ave

Dining

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

Winn Room Renovations – Special Council Meeting Dec. 12