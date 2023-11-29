Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Reflecting on the 8th Annual Coronado Island Film Festival: Grateful for the Arts

3 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Film critic Leonard Maltin interviews legendary actress Diane Ladd, the Legacy Award honoree at the 2023 CIFF. Image: CoronadoFilmFestival Instagram (@coronadofilmfestival).

From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, a weekend chock-full of artistry, live music, and crowds must be well-executed by its organizers and well-planned by visitors. And even though Coronado hosted the 8th annual Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) within four square blocks, it was no exception. With over 60 independent and studio film screenings, culinary events, photo panels, and Q&As, this year’s CIFF was a reminder of how grateful we should be for the arts: especially during the holiday season. The arts have an ability to temporarily transcend reality yet shape it; stimulate new ways of thinking and doing — like documentaries Common Ground (directors: Rebecca Harrell Tickell and Josh Tickell) and Humanity Stoked (director: Michael Ian Cohen); and bring together audiences through emotional connections, revelations, and — in the case of Coronado Yacht Club’s Chef Meghan McKee — small bites. And for that, I feel, we should be eternally grateful.

Each meaningfully-curated section of CIFF’s five-day run brought with it a slew of community members looking to engage in thoughtful discussions with pro-skaters and filmmakers alike; sit in laughter and tears during silent films such as Robot Dreams (director: Pablo Berger); and, in the case of the Leonard Maltin Industry Awards Gala, celebrate those who have honed their craft. This year’s honorees included news photographer Carol Guzy, makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir, character actor and Oscar nominee Paul Raci, Disney legend and Mushka animator Andreas Deja, and the exceptional Diane Ladd, whose speech around the preservation of humanity and the precious impacts of your loved ones, brought hundreds to their feet.

As I attended many of the weekend’s events solo, I became immersed in the films themselves, the conversations I had with documentarians and industry leaders, and the reactions of the crowds around me. To be still and “silent” during a weekend full of thought-provoking stimulus, really allowed the work of CIFF CEO Merridee Book and her many community counterparts and volunteers to sink in for me. With big Centerpiece films and smaller ShortsFest shorts, Book managed to highlight creatives whose voices and artistry have made waves and created change for the better. While each experience of the weekend was memorable, some notable standouts included The Big Dump, a documentary which “sheds light on the urgent Pacific Ocean crisis stemming from the Mexican border into San Diegan waters”; A Kind of Kidnapping, a crude British comedy on the ways we out-cross each other; Emerald Award-winning documentary Out There: A National Parks Story; documentaries Dancing in A-Yard and Humanity Stoked; and the must-see Closing Night film Common Ground, which takes an in-depth, uplifting look at regenerative farming.

Reflecting on my experience at CIFF and the Leonard Maltin Gala as a whole — two weeks following the festival and a week following the announcement of CIFF’s 2023 winners — I am reminded of how poignant direct and subliminal messages can last for us, and how often we should allow ourselves to revel in the arts, finding mirrors to ourselves and windows to alternate possibilities too. To continue supporting the arts throughout this holiday season, snag your tickets for, or plan to head over to, the following events now:



Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Reviving History: Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Coronado’s Beloved Model T Laundry Truck – Dec. 9

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

Community News

Letters to Santa 2023: Drop Off in the North Pole Express Mailbox – Dec. 1-15

Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2023 – Dec. 10 & 17

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 16-26 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Movie Reviews

Opa! “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” Warms Fans’ Hearts

Movie Reviews

“Oppenheimer” Hits the Mark and Deserves All Its Hype

Stage

“Cotton Patch Gospel” at Lamb’s Players Theatre: A Southern Delight of Biblical Proportions

Movie Reviews

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”: Harrison Ford’s Final Crack of the Whip

Movie Reviews

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” – Existential Musings and an All-Star Cast

More Local News

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates