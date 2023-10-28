Saturday, October 28, 2023
Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Returns – Dec. 16

The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor Osvaldo Mendoza, returns Saturday, December 16, 2023 for its annual holiday concert.

“HOLIDAYS IN CORONADO” will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 pm on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Enjoy a spectacular concert featuring over 50 professional musicians, in collaboration with the choir and dancers from the Coronado School of the Arts, interpreting classic holiday themes from the Nutcracker and your favorite holiday music.

Tickets are on sale now at www.coronadophilharmonia.org.

 



