Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Education

Coronado High School Art Installations: The History and the Future

5 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

As Coronado High School (CHS) students enter their campus, they are met with various art pieces from Islanders past and present. After daily viewing and growing accustomed to the culture of artistic creativity on campus, the art is not out of the ordinary to students.

While staring at the large mural on the side of the 300 building, the question, “Who is she?” racked a few Islanders minds recently (myself included). There are over seventeen art installations on campus, each with its own history. So I decided to check them out.

Student art installations appear throughout Coronado before one even steps foot on campus. Over 20 years ago, the Spreckels Park “Concert in the Park” mosaic mural near the restroom building was created by Coronado mosaic artist Kirstin Green with help from Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) students. By using skills in the mosaic medium, the durable piece has withstood years of weather and has been a backdrop in many Concert in the Park pictures. There are also the many ‘wrapped’ utility boxes throughout the island – Art Outside the Box – whose art was designed by students back in 2018.

When entering the high school campus through the sage green gates, one doesn’t have to walk more than two feet before finding student artwork.

“Shredder” (2011)

“Shredder” was painted in 2011 and, like many of the other art pieces on campus, encapsulates the classic California aesthetic felt in this beach town. The mural resides next to the gates for students to see as soon as they enter campus.

As students leave campus they are met with an artistic goodbye from artist Kelcey Fisher. This piece is a large mural on the balcony of the 700 building using a combination of mirror shards reflecting light and cool-toned paint.

More of Fisher’s work can be found on Instagram, @KFishLA

As students walk towards the CoSA buildings, they are met with one of the biggest murals, also by Fisher. Made in 2015, the face in the mural has stared at plenty of students walking to-and-from class. Unfortunately, the impacts of sun and weather are beginning to show with fading and flaking paint.

Kelcey Fisher’s second mural on the 300 building.

Continuing an art tour around CHS one finds numerous mosaic installations. One of the earliest includes a mosaic mural embedded on the 700 building wall. Dedicated to Jill Hardman by the CHS Visual Arts Class of 2006, this piece, called “The Sweet Piece,” depicts sea life.

“The Sweet Piece” (2006)

The next mosaic we find, affectionately dubbed “the CoSA stairs,” leads to the dance and digital arts classrooms and is decorated with perfectly-placed blue, gold, and black tiles. Yet again working under the direction of mosaic artist Kirstin Green, student artists worked on this for five months before it was unveiled in May 2016. It is titled “Jazz Hands” and is dedicated to CHS art teacher, Laura Hill.

The “River of Giving” is one of the largest art installations on campus and is another mosaic created through collaborative efforts with Kirstin Green, Laura Hill, ceramic instructor Eric Rempe, and of course CHS students. It can be found by the stairway near the 400 building.

A fun aspect of this piece is how it continues to ‘grow’ over the years. New ceramic plaques are added to honor generous donors and Islander families who’ve impacted the campus.

Watch this cool Time Lapse video of the River of Giving.

“River of Giving” incorporates inspiration from nature and different 3D elements.

After passing the “River of Giving” and entering the CHS library, one finds the “Roots of Wonder.” Artists started this piece before the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly four years of hard work, the piece was officially installed in the 2021-2022 school year. There were many difficulties for this project, like preserving pre-lockdown ceramic pieces and CHS’s schedule changing to a 4×4 system. Ultimately, four different groups of students tried to complete the piece by taking on what others had left behind. The finished project is has a mix of mosaic and ceramic elements creating a large tree branching out.

“Somewhere, Something Incredible is Waiting to be Known” can be seen from all sides of the school.

As students wait in line for lunch, they are met with intricate and “out of this world,” overhead mosaic art piece. The archway installation is titled, “Somewhere, Something Incredible is Waiting to be Known” and was created with the help Green, Hill, and Rempe.

Artists have created statues in front of the 500 building that can be seen as one strolls to Pre-Calculus or AP World History.

One statue is a surf board dedicated to beloved Coronado surf coach Stan Searfus. The artists, who called themselves “Stan’s Squad,” finished the piece in 2016. Each panel on the board has an image of an iconic Coronado scene: 3C lifeguard tower, Navy ships, the Shores buildings, and an aerial view of Coronado.

There’s another statue next to the surfboard that follows an under-the-sea theme. Many orange fish are stacked on one another, which makes the title “Fish Friends” (2018) work perfectly. Fish Friends is dedicated to John Coolidge, the CHS Garden Club, and CSF.

There are currently two tiki sculptures on campus which promote the Islander school pride. One was gifted by the Ralston and Woodworth families in memory of fallen Islanders. The second was presented by the student body of 1961-1962.

Finally, a favorite student tradition that isn’t technically school-affiliated art: “The Rock.” The senior class often spray paints “The Rock” throughout the year, like during the Powderpuff football game in the spring.

“The Rock” is currently spray painted by Yeahboys TV.

As the school year has picked up, there has been talk of more installations. Nothing is concrete yet, but the artists would love a mural on the brick walls facing Sixth Street.

However, the process for installing new artwork is much more complicated than in previous years. If artists wants a piece on the school’s exterior, they’d have to coordinate alongside the City’s Arts Commission and have students present ideas at a city council meeting. Even for on-campus work, students and teacher would have to attend district meetings with administration to discuss site-improvement plans.

 

Aloha art in CHS libraryThere will also be continuations to past installations, like last year’s AP Portfolio Students permanent piece in the CHS library. Installing three more pieces on the rest of the library walls is on the agenda for artists. Each will match the timeless “surfer” and “island-life” theme last spring’s piece has. One of the three remaining will be hung over winter break and is dedicated to a (currently) secret recipient.

Even with new art projects taking a while to get approval, created, and unveiled, it is always a joy to see student artists dedicated and proud of their work.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

Education

Coronado Middle School Robotics Teams Win Big at First Competition

Education

Coronado Middle School Students Showcase iLAB Created Modern Monsters

Education

Community Grant Funds Orchestra Concert For Coronado Elementary Students

Education

EF Academy Pasadena to Offer Three Full Ride EF Academy Community Scholarships to Local Day Students

Education

Coronado NJROTC Fundraiser – Through Nov. 14

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Public Library’s “Eclipse Day” was a Solar Success

Community News

Coronado Celebrates 2023 Homecoming – Parade, Football, and King & Queen Coronation

Education

Coronado High School Prepares for Homecoming 2023 – Float Building, Dance Rehearsals, and Senior Class Bonding

Movie Reviews

“A Haunting in Venice” – A Thrilling Precursor to Halloween Time

Education

Coronado High Club Rush Boasts New and Returning Student Groups

Education

High School Students Share Opinions on SoCal Environmental Crisis

More Local News

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

Sports

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

Education

A Round of Golf Will Cost 14% More Starting in January, but Residents Will Have Early Access to Tee Times

City of Coronado

Experience the Magic and Tradition of Venice in the Cays with The Gondola Company

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.