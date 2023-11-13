Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Letters to the Editor

Golden Rule Society Charity’s Worldwide Kindness Campaign

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Len Kaine

Have you got a minute to help make it a better world?

With kindness and love and hope in your heart for peace in the world, treat others the way you want to be treated. Truthfully, with dignity and respect.

Dear Friends,

As promised to all our Friends in the Golden Rule Society Charity, “Here It Is,” and please share the Free gifts with your Family, Friends, Churches, Charities, Clients, and Customers.

I ask All… Got a minute to help make it a Better World?

GBY & Yours,
Bro Len & Sis Anne Kaine

PS It’s going nationwide and worldwide so please share the one-minute video and free gifts with your family and friends.

And Best Wishes on the “World Kindness Day”… And Every Day.

Watch video HERE.

RELATED

First Week of July Proclaimed “Golden Rule Society Week”

Avenue of Heroes: Captain Leonard ‘Len’ Kaine

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Admiral Joseph Rizza to be Inducted into Cambria County Military Hall of Fame

Letters to the Editor

A Simple Barbwire Deterrent Proposed to Stop Bridge Suicides

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Public Library, “One of the Brightest Gems in the Crown”

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park, Cays Residents, Critical Moment

Letters to the Editor

USA First Time Winner of World Bowls Champion of Champions in Lawn Bowling

Letters to the Editor

Why is the City of Coronado Preparing A Historic Survey and Context Statement?

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Lisa Pecus (1974-2023)

Education

Coronado Middle School Students Showcase iLAB Created Modern Monsters

Education

Community Grant Funds Orchestra Concert For Coronado Elementary Students

Community News

Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Edible Landscaping – Nov. 27

Community News

10th Annual Turkey Trot 5K to Benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego’s Child Life Services – Nov. 23

People

Coronado Girl Scouts’ Birthday Bonfire to Honor Founder Juliette Gordon Low

More Local News

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

Sports

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

Education

A Round of Golf Will Cost 14% More Starting in January, but Residents Will Have Early Access to Tee Times

City of Coronado

Experience the Magic and Tradition of Venice in the Cays with The Gondola Company

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Magnolia Project Helps Ease Food Insecurities