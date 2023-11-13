Golden Rule Society Charity’s Worldwide Kindness Campaign

Submitted by Len Kaine

Have you got a minute to help make it a better world?

With kindness and love and hope in your heart for peace in the world, treat others the way you want to be treated. Truthfully, with dignity and respect.

Dear Friends,

As promised to all our Friends in the Golden Rule Society Charity, “Here It Is,” and please share the Free gifts with your Family, Friends, Churches, Charities, Clients, and Customers.

I ask All… Got a minute to help make it a Better World?

GBY & Yours,

Bro Len & Sis Anne Kaine

PS It’s going nationwide and worldwide so please share the one-minute video and free gifts with your family and friends.

And Best Wishes on the “World Kindness Day”… And Every Day.

RELATED





