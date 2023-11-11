Sunday, November 12, 2023
Islander Boys Water Polo Advance to CIF Division I Championships

Bella Villarin
Senior and top scorer Luke Machin passes the ball to a teammate.

The Coronado Islander Varsity Boys Water Polo Team defeated Grossmont 10-5 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section 2023 Division I Boys Water Polo Championships. The Islanders then pulverized Valhalla 11-5 in the next round of playoffs. Top scorers in these first two games were Ryan MondzelewskiLuke MachinLuca Morocco, and Jacob Walker.

On Wednesday, November 8th, the Islanders defeated Torrey Pines by a score of 13-10 in the CIF semifinals to advance to the Championship round against Carlsbad. The Division I Championship game will be held on Saturday, November 11.



