Islander Boys Water Polo Advance to CIF Division I Championships

The Coronado Islander Varsity Boys Water Polo Team defeated Grossmont 10-5 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section 2023 Division I Boys Water Polo Championships. The Islanders then pulverized Valhalla 11-5 in the next round of playoffs. Top scorers in these first two games were Ryan Mondzelewski, Luke Machin, Luca Morocco, and Jacob Walker.

On Wednesday, November 8th, the Islanders defeated Torrey Pines by a score of 13-10 in the CIF semifinals to advance to the Championship round against Carlsbad. The Division I Championship game will be held on Saturday, November 11.





