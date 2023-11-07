Tuesday, November 7, 2023
People

Coronado Girl Scouts’ Birthday Bonfire to Honor Founder Juliette Gordon Low

Coronado Girl Scouts of all levels came together recently to honor the birthday of the founder of Girls Scouts in the U.S., Juliette Gordon Low, who was born in 1860. Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912 and Coronado had its first troop in 1917, which has been going strong ever since.

The Girl Scouts celebrated Investiture/Rededication to begin the new scouting year by passing the Eternal Flame. The Eternal Flame is a candle that was lit by another candle that can be traced back to Juliette Gordon Low. Now these Girl Scouts are ready to share the spark of this flame with others in our community and the world as they try to make the world a better place for us all.

If you know a girl age 5-18 who is interested in making the world a better place and would like to join, or, if you are interested in volunteering with this dynamic organization, contact [email protected].

 

 



