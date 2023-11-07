Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Public Intoxication (10/28-11/3)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on G Avenue and 2nd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/28/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

54 year old male

10/28/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Pershing Road

54 year old female

10/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Willfully Failing or Refusing to Follow Instructions of a Police Officer – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

54 year old female

10/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Mullinex Drive

19 year old male

11/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of J Avenue

20 year old male

11/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

11/1/2023: Attempt to Evade a Pursuing Police Officer – Misdemeanor

35 year old male

11/1/2023: Crime Against the Police and Public Intoxication – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old female

11/2/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Ynez Place

35 year old male

11/3/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 6th Street

28 year old female

11/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on H Street and 6th Street

27 year old male

11/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue

46 year old female





