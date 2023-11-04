Saturday, November 4, 2023
People

Long Time Resident Returns to Share Late Sister’s Award-Winning Book

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Award winning book ‘Reasons for Waking’ by Karen Foster, shared with community by Former Coronado Resident Lori Turley

Lori Turley returned to her long-time home of Coronado to share her late sister’s award winning debut novel, Reasons for Waking, November 2nd. Turley spoke to a crowd of friends and interested community members in the Coronado Library Winn Room where she shared how she, along with her siblings, worked to publish her late sister, Karen Foster’s, first novel. As 24-year residents of Coronado, Lori and Craig Turley were entrenched in the community, involved in the schools and Islander Sports Foundation and raised their children here. Both Lori and Craig retired as Navy Captains and continued to work in the local area until they fully retired and moved back to Pennsylvania.

The crowd listens to Lori as she shares her sister’s story and novel.

Turley opened by saying “My sister Karen Foster wrote the book before she passed away of metastatic breast cancer; I am going to give you some background about her and the incredible life that she led, and then talk about my family’s journey to publication.

Karen Foster with one of her beloved dogs. Photo courtesy of Lori Turley.

“Karen was the oldest of six children in our military family. Moving was always especially hard for Karen, she was born blind and after six surgeries she still only had 3% of her vision restored. She never complained, she just managed. Her handicap never stopped her from pursuing her interests, she was an avid reader which seems crazy but she found a way.”

The respect and admiration Lori had for her sister shone through as she shared her story. Lori talked of how Karen always dreamed of writing a novel and swore she would do it before she passed away. An English major with a master’s degree in creative writing, Karen had the background fit to write a novel, but her career was in technical writing for the Centers for Disease Control. It wasn’t until Karen retired from the CDC that she started working with other writers and a writing coach to create her novel.

Lori catches up with long-time friends who helped her through this journey.

When speaking with Lori, I asked if having her sister’s book to share with the world helped her feel connected with her sister after the loss and she said, “This journey to publication and beyond has helped my family through the grieving process. My siblings and I had many collaborative calls as we worked through the process and it brought us closer.”

Lori said that after Karen passed her siblings made it their mission to fulfill their sister’s dream. They had no idea if the book was any good, none of them had read it, but after working with the editors and publicist they thought it was wonderful. They have been pleasantly surprised by the awards it has won including the Reader’s Favorite Silver Medal in the Fiction-General genre for 2023. After Lori provided a short reading from the book, she signed copies of the book and answered questions.

The Foster family (Photo: reasonsforwaking.com)

According to ReasonsForWaking.com, Karen’s book is, “A family mystery that shows how frayed our connections can become when we try to skirt the truth, and how facing the truth can heal us. When reclusive Philip teams up with a determined young woman to unravel the tragedy that shattered both their lives, he’s forced to confront his estranged family. The lies – and devastating truths – he discovers expose his family secrets and compel him to face his flawed assumptions. Reasons for Waking is a tale of how secrets and silence can hide the truth that can heal us.” Taylor Baldwin Kiland, co-author of Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind, praised the book saying, “Reasons for Waking is a page-turner! With so many unsuspecting plot twists, this novel has all the elements of a masterful mystery: political power and intrigue, multiple suspicious characters, gumshoe detective work, and suspense. It is ‘un-put-downable’!” 

Reasons For Waking is available on ReasonsForWaking.com, on Amazon as a soft cover book, or through Kindle, and will be coming out as an audiobook in a few months.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”

People

Local Author Phyllis T. Morgan Book Signing – Nov. 5

People

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level (2023 Costumes Revealed)

People

Save Your Soles – Coronado Teen Collects Used Shoes for Third Year, Hopes to Surpass 700

People

Local Author Stu Stall’s Book Launch & Discussion – Nov. 6

People

CJWC Halloween Window Painting Puts Creative Kids in Charge of Decorations

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Bridge and Bay Garden Club Crafts Seasonal Centerpieces & Welcomes New Members

People

The Art of Writing – A Conversation with Local Author George Galdorisi

Military

Local Author Shares Leadership Lessons at Coronado Navy League and MOAA Dinner

Stage

“JANE, A Ghost Story” Charms Audience During World Premiere at Lamb’s

People

A Local Woman’s Physical and Emotional Journey ‘Everesting’

Community News

South Bay Salt Works Provides Protected Habitat for Nesting Birds

More Local News

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”

Entertainment

Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

Sports

Sensors Measuring Sewage Smell are Coming to South Bay

Community News

Coronado Businesses Embrace the Halloween Spirit with Costumes and Candy

Business

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level (2023 Costumes Revealed)

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

EF Academy Pasadena to Offer Three Full Ride EF Academy Community...