CJWC Halloween Window Painting Puts Creative Kids in Charge of Decorations

Following the 2023 Taste of Coronado earlier this month, The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club put on another beloved community event on Sunday, October 22 with their annual Halloween Window Painting event. Elementary school students were invited to submit their designs and were selected to paint window fronts at local Coronado businesses.

About Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

Mission: Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is an active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a worldwide organization. The purpose of the Club is to unite together women who are dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services.

Community Events

CJWC also donates time, hard work and money to the following: The Taste of Coronado, Halloween Window Painting, The Coronado Flower Show, Thanksgiving Coloring contest, The CJWC Double Served Tennis Tournament and The Marilyn Foster Scholarship program.

Beneficiaries

Coronado Jr. Woman’s Club fundraising and hard work has helped organizations including, but not limited to, Outdoor Outreach, Coronado Schools Foundation, Generate Home, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Coronado Promenade Concerts, Safe Harbor and KMAC Foundation.

Learn more: www.coronadojuniorwomans.org






