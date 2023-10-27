Where Detention Gets Deadly: CoSA Unveils “Scary High School” Haunted House at CHS – Oct. 30 & 31

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is set to unveil its Haunted House complete with a creepy cafeteria, an eerie art room, a nocturnal nurse and other hair-raising versions of high school staples. Don’t get spooked by the Prom King and Queen, and, by all means, avoid a deadly detention! The Haunted House takes place in the Black Box Theater at Coronado High School at 650 D Avenue on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 pm. Tickets are on sale at this link.

The all-conservatory collaboration features CoSA scare actors at every turn, according to Karrie Jackson, Creative Advisor with CoSA Visual Arts.

“CoSA Council did a great job generating the theme and ideas for each room and helping stage them, while Technical Theatre brought visions to life with gathering props and building the sets and flats,” said Jackson.

While it was challenging for students to prepare the sets and cast actors during finals week, Jackson said they really came together to create an experience that is engaging, frightening, and fun.

Tickets are $10 adults, seniors, military and $5 for students and staff.

TICKETS

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





