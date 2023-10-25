Friday, October 27, 2023
Collect Candy Wrappers for Recycling Program – Oct. 23-Nov. 12

Emerald Keepers
Halloween candy is a sweet treat, but candy wrappers are non-recyclable trash. This year Emerald Keepers high school interns are collecting empty candy wrappers for a specialized recycling program that makes doggy bags to be donated to animal shelters.

Our Coronado community is invited to drop off empty candy wrappers at three collection bin locations between Monday, October 23 and Sunday, November 12, 2023:

    • Village Elementary front office 
    • Silver Strand Elementary front office
    • Community Center entryway

Look for Emerald Keepers high school interns and the candy wrapper collection boxes at the Coronado Community Center’s Halloween Happenings at Spreckels Park on Friday, October 27 as well as Main Street Goes Ghostly on Orange Avenue on Tuesday, October 31.

Only empty candy wrappers are accepted. Food remnants, liquids, and other recyclables will contaminate the box making all the collected wrappers ineligible for this recycling program. 

Collect your empty candy wrappers at home and drop them in the designated Trash or Treasure collection boxes to help keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.





