Brown, Elardo, Anaya Advance to CIF Individual Tennis Tournament by way of Eastern League Play

Coronado High School (CHS) freshman Madison Brown secured a spot in the CIF Individual Tennis Tournament that begins October 30 by winning what is called the backdraw of the Eastern League Individual tennis tournament.

After convincingly winning her first two rounds of play, 8-0 and 8-2, Brown lost in the quarterfinals. All quarterfinalists then played in the backdraw, a mini-tournament of sorts designed to determine the one player from among the eight quarterfinalists to advance.

In the backdraw, Brown beat her first challenger in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. The final was tougher, however. She split sets with her opponent and prevailed in a third set tiebreaker, 11-5.

CHS sophomores Grace Elardo and Maria Anaya also punched their ticket to play in the CIF tournament. The pair easily won their first three rounds, 8-1; 8-1; and 8-2. They then triumphed in the semi-final round in two sets, 6-3, 6-4. On Wednesday, despite playing hard-fought sets, they lost to the top-seeded team, 3-6, 4-6.

CIF Individual tournament play begins October 30. The CIF team tournaments begin next week.





