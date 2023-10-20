Friday, October 20, 2023
Sports

Brown, Elardo, Anaya Advance to CIF Individual Tennis Tournament by way of Eastern League Play

1 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
L to R: Grace Elardo, Maria Anaya, and Madison Brown advanced to the CIF Tennis Tournament that begins Oct 30. (photo credit: Beth Elardo)

Coronado High School (CHS) freshman Madison Brown secured a spot in the CIF Individual Tennis Tournament that begins October 30 by winning what is called the backdraw of the Eastern League Individual tennis tournament.

After convincingly winning her first two rounds of play, 8-0 and 8-2, Brown lost in the quarterfinals. All quarterfinalists then played in the backdraw, a mini-tournament of sorts designed to determine the one player from among the eight quarterfinalists to advance.

In the backdraw, Brown beat her first challenger in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. The final was tougher, however. She split sets with her opponent and prevailed in a third set tiebreaker, 11-5.

CHS sophomores Grace Elardo and Maria Anaya also punched their ticket to play in the CIF tournament. The pair easily won their first three rounds, 8-1; 8-1; and 8-2. They then triumphed in the semi-final round in two sets, 6-3, 6-4. On Wednesday, despite playing hard-fought sets, they lost to the top-seeded team, 3-6, 4-6.

CIF Individual tournament play begins October 30. The CIF team tournaments begin next week.

 



Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Community News

