Sunday, October 15, 2023
Sports

Islander Cross Country Girls Ranked Third in League

1 min.
George Green
George Green

In the second scoring cluster of the Eastern League cross country season, the Islander girls’ team placed third behind La Jolla and Our Lady of Peace. They wind up with a win-loss record of 4-2 with wins over San Diego, High Tech High (SD), Clairemont, and Crawford. Although the championship race is on November 2nd, it’s unlikely to change the order of finish as the winning margins over the four schools they beat in dual meet scoring were over 30 points in each case, using invite scoring. This year, La Jolla is powerful and is ranked fourth among all schools in San Diego.

In the girls’ race last Thursday, our top finisher was Morgan Maske, who ran 21:25 over the 3.11-mile City Conference course at Morley Field. The rest of the varsity scoring team consisted of  Gwynne Letcher (21:31), Carly DeVore (22:02), Nadia Roos (22:38), and Maesan Everitt (22:40). Except for Maske, who is a sophomore, the rest are freshmen. The pushers were Jaya Jost and Natalia Amkie. The JV and Varsity teams ran together in the race, and the rest of our finishers were Mia Sarchi, Edie Alicandri, and Stefanie Romero.

JV and Varsity Girls at the third Eastern League Cluster
L-R: Nadia Roos, Edie Alicandri, Carly DeVore, Maesan Everitt, Morgan Maske, Gwynne Letcher, Jaya Jost, Stefanie Romero, Natalia Amkie, Mia Sarchi

Because of an injury, we didn’t enter a scoring boys’ team. For those who did run, our top finisher was Rafael Roos, who clocked 18:10, followed by Jack Letcher, Xavier Marsh, and Jack Shumaker. Next week we’ll, there is no league meet, but we’ll compete in the Jaguar Invite at Kit Carson Park.

 

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 9 & Senior Night

Sports

Islander Volleyball Bests Clairemont in Three Sets

Community News

Coronado Tennis Pros Give Back With Their Time and Money, Sharing Their Love of Tennis at Home and Abroad

Sports

Islander Tennis Wins Six of Seven, Drops One to San Diego High

Sports

Islander Football Falls to Crawford 28-27 in 2023 HoCo Game

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Falls to Bishop’s 7-14

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Raven Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Opens Season at Wolf Pack Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Adds Depth for 2023 Season

Community News

Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season is Around the Corner – Start Training Now

Sports

Islander Track & Field Names Lindsey Balsley and Nathan Ayan 2023 MVP Athletes

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 9 & Senior...