Islander Cross Country Girls Ranked Third in League

In the second scoring cluster of the Eastern League cross country season, the Islander girls’ team placed third behind La Jolla and Our Lady of Peace. They wind up with a win-loss record of 4-2 with wins over San Diego, High Tech High (SD), Clairemont, and Crawford. Although the championship race is on November 2nd, it’s unlikely to change the order of finish as the winning margins over the four schools they beat in dual meet scoring were over 30 points in each case, using invite scoring. This year, La Jolla is powerful and is ranked fourth among all schools in San Diego.

In the girls’ race last Thursday, our top finisher was Morgan Maske, who ran 21:25 over the 3.11-mile City Conference course at Morley Field. The rest of the varsity scoring team consisted of Gwynne Letcher (21:31), Carly DeVore (22:02), Nadia Roos (22:38), and Maesan Everitt (22:40). Except for Maske, who is a sophomore, the rest are freshmen. The pushers were Jaya Jost and Natalia Amkie. The JV and Varsity teams ran together in the race, and the rest of our finishers were Mia Sarchi, Edie Alicandri, and Stefanie Romero.

Because of an injury, we didn’t enter a scoring boys’ team. For those who did run, our top finisher was Rafael Roos, who clocked 18:10, followed by Jack Letcher, Xavier Marsh, and Jack Shumaker. Next week we’ll, there is no league meet, but we’ll compete in the Jaguar Invite at Kit Carson Park.





