Monday, October 2, 2023
Sports

Islander Cross Country Starts League Competition

2 min.
George Green
George Green

Now that most early Cross Country Invites are over, San Diego Schools have begun the league competition season. The City Conference schedule consists of weekly cluster meets at Morley Field, with the Western League running on Tuesday, the City League on Wednesday, and the Eastern League on Thursday. Coronado, La Jolla, Crawford, High Tech High (SD), Clairemont, Our Lady of Peace, Saint Augustine, and San Diego are in the Eastern League.

All leagues use the same 3.11-mile City Conference Course. League scoring uses dual meet matchups instead of Invite scoring, where each school in a cluster ranks against all others. In the old days, we had many school-to-school races with small fields that took forever to complete. Thankfully, we no longer do that. All schools run simultaneously, with the dual meet matchups extracted from the overall results. Although one cluster would yield matchups for all schools, our league targets specific contests for each scoring cluster.

Last Thursday, our matchups were against San Diego and Crawford. The girls won both contests with scores of 18-41 over San Diego and 15-44 over Crawford. The boys split with a close 27-30 win over Crawford and a 19-40 loss versus San Diego. The next scoring cluster will be on October 26, when we’ll contest the remaining dual meets. The other clusters are for non-scoring JV meets. All returning runners scored personal records, with the most impressive turned in by junior Jack Letcher. His 18:33 time was nearly 2 ½ minutes faster than what he ran last season.

Jack Letcher (center) had a big PR of nearly 2 1/2 minutes at the first league cluster meet.

Our top finisher in the boys’ overall race was senior Rafael Roos with a 66 second PR of 17:54. Sophomore Nathan Ayan followed him with 18:32, then Letcher. Senior Jack Shumaker and freshman Xavier Marsh were the other two varsity finishers.

Rafael Roos was the top finisher for the varsity boys

The top finisher for the girls was sophomore Morgan Maske with a 1 minute 28 second PR of 21:31. Next for us across the line was freshman Gwynne Letcher (22:16), then freshman Carly Devore (22:39), freshman Nadia Roos (22:41), and junior Jaya Jost (22:56) to complete the scoring. Our pushers (6th and 7th finishers) were freshman Maesan Everitt (23:30) and Sophomore Mia Sarchi. Freshman Edie Alicandri was our 8th finisher.

Girls’ varsity finishers (L-R) Carly DeVore, Gwynne Letcher, Jaya Jost, Morgan Maske
Girls’ Varsity finishers (L-R) Maeson Everitt and Nadia Roos

In the boys’ JV race our top finisher was freshman Tyler Horton in 22:14 followed by sophomore Oscar Alicandri, junior Austin Litteral, sophomore Philippe Solla, freshman Oliver Surdykowski, junior Carlos Pulido, and sophomore Mark Martinez.

Top JV boys’ finisher was freshman Tyler Horton



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Volleyball Defeats Mission Bay in 5-Set Thriller

Sports

Islander Tennis Avenges Early Losses Versus Mira Mesa and Canyon Hills, Then Overpowers High Tech High

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 25

Sports

Social Bytes: CHS Football Video Highlights – Coronado 37, Mar Vista 6

People

Social Bytes: McGrath Sisters Continue to Dominate in Soccer Post CHS

People

Social Bytes: Ryan Seggerman Wins Singles and Doubles Pro Tournament in Tunisia

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Opens Season at Wolf Pack Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Adds Depth for 2023 Season

Community News

Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season is Around the Corner – Start Training Now

Sports

Islander Track & Field Names Lindsey Balsley and Nathan Ayan 2023 MVP Athletes

Sports

Islander Track & Field Season Wraps Up at CIF Finals

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled for Oct. 4