Islander Tennis Avenges Early Losses Versus Mira Mesa and Canyon Hills, Then Overpowers High Tech High

Freshman Madison Brown prepares to serve against her High Tech High Opponent. Brown won the set, 6-2.

The Coronado Girls Tennis Team is on a roll, winning three consecutive matches and seven of the last eight.

Mira Mesa and Canyon Hills

After losing in August to Mira Mesa and Canyon Hills, the Lady Islanders came out swinging in September, defeating both teams in tight matches. Against each opponent, the Islanders were tied at the end of team play, forcing a tiebreaker. Against Mira Mesa, the game score was a 72-71 squeaker, while the Canyon Hills differential was larger, at 79-71.

Sidenote: High school tennis matches consist of 18 sets of no-ad scoring: 9 sets of singles and 9 sets of doubles. Three singles players on each team play each of the three singles players on the other team. Similarly, the three doubles teams play each of the opponent’s doubles teams. If the number of sets won is tied at the end of team play, the first tiebreaker is the total number of games won.
Maria Cancino is introduced to her High Tech High opponent to begin the match.

High Tech High

The match against High Tech High offered less drama, and the Islanders finished victoriously. Jimena Cortes, Madison Brown, and Maria Cancino all had strong performances. Brown is the only freshman on varsity, while team co-captain Cortes and Cancino round out the singles players. Brown and Cortes have strong backcourt games, hitting deep consistent balls and waiting patiently for their opponents to make the errors.

In doubles, Maria Anaya and Grace Ellardo have experienced great success, winning a staggering 90% of sets played across the season. Anaya and Ellardo, both sophomores, came to the team knowing each other from club and varsity lacrosse. When asked about their success, Anaya commented, “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we can anticipate what we are both going to do.” Anaya and Ellardo shared what they appreciated most about each other’s game. Anaya appreciates “[Grace’s] volleys. She has a great finish.” Ellardo offered, “[Maria] is super fast and she gives 150% all the time.”

The teams of co-captain Hana Araujo and Gabriella Sardiello and Carlota Peralta and co-captain Aranza Luna have been formidable throughout the season. The doubles players switch partners from time to time and Pia Gil and Ana Sofia Esponda have stepped in with success as well.

Islander Co-Captains lead their team in a pregame cheer.

Coach Rob Moore shared that his goal for this season is “to qualify as many girls for the post season and go as far as we can in Division 2. We have a shot at winning Division 2.” He added, “We would love to qualify as many girls for CIF individual championship as possible.”

Next up is University City on October 3, a team the Islanders handled easily in their most recent matchup, 14-4.

 



