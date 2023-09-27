Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CHS Senior Gabriel Langevin Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist; Three Others Commended

1 min.
Managing Editor
Gabriel Langevin Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist; Catherine Gregory, Elek Rothrock And Sierra Knight Received Commendation Letters

Gabriel Langevin

Coronado High School senior Gabriel Langevin has been named a 2024 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Langevin is a stand-out at CHS, where he currently serves as the Academic League President, is an active member in National Honor Society, and a member of the Islander Beach Volleyball team. He also participates in the Red Bucket Brigade to raise funds for Coronado Promenade Concerts, and works at Coronado Public Library, where he has volunteered since middle school.

Over 1.3 million high school juniors across the country entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Less than one percent (16,000) were named Semifinalist.

Langevin is now eligible to advance to the Finalist level, with an opportunity to compete for National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million. Finalists will be announced in February.

Three other CHS students received a Letter of Commendation; Catherine Gregory, Elek Rothrock and Sierra Knight. About 34,000 of students in the nation were recognized for their exceptional academic promise with a Letter of Commendation. “Commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC.

According to NMSC, “These students represent a valuable national resource: recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development.”

For more information on the NMSC scholarship program visit nationalmerit.org.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

