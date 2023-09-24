Miss Match Boutique, at The Ferry Landing and Beyond

Miss Match has been a treasure at the Ferry Landing for nearly ten years. The boutique is trendy, classic, and fashion forward, dressing women of all ages and bodies.

Miss Match boasts two unique locations, with their flagship boutique located in Ocean Beach. In 2014, owner Tally Bercovitz opened the second shop at the Coronado Ferry Landing after she’d found success in Ocean Beach. A short year later, Tally expanded the boutique which doubled the square footage from 800 to 1600.

The Miss Match Difference

Tally shares her story, “I am 48 and a mother of two. I would go to the mall, and it would be all teeny bopper or older clothes. Nothing was comfortable.” When designing the boutique and pulling samples, she created a space that both focused on the 30-65 age range while also adding pieces that appeal to all ages. No one is left out at Miss Match.

“When I shop for women, I think of different body types and ages. I curate the collection on who comes into the store,” Tally explains. Specifically, “we include some of the trendy pieces that come and go. There are also classic, timeless pieces that never got out of style.” An example of the timeless pieces are a good blazer and button up. They are freshened up with a different pattern or fabric, but there will always be occasion for them.

Outside of standard attire, Tally throws in trendy items as well, such as ten styles of corsets. As we move into the fall season, Tally has increased her inventory of sweaters and long sleeve shirts. Even though San Diego has a reputation of sunny and seventy-five degrees, Tally makes sure everyone is covered!

The Sky is the Limit

Miss Match does an exceptional job sharing their clothes worldwide with their e-commerce division. They ship globally and share discounts on their social media channels (Miss Match has over 35 thousand followers on Instagram), which Tally admits is a 24 hour endeavor. “With brick and mortar, you are competing against the locals and who is physically around you. With digital, you are competing against millions of others. You have to stay relevant. We conduct social media research and test ideas. We keep the tone, language, and vibe lighthearted and funny. It is much harder.”

Although it is harder to take up room online, it is SO much easier to order online. With limitless choices from big brand names, Tally shares, “this makes it even more important to support small businesses. I really thank Coronado for their support!”

Coronado Community

Tally observes, “people in Coronado want to support the local charm.” She believes in pouring the support she receives from the town, back into the community. “We support and sponsor so many Coronado organizations. We recently sponsored the 4th of July, Make-A-Wish Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes, and Beer by the Bay.”

The Ferry Landing is a wonderful spot to grab a bite, and pick out a new outfit. Tally embraces the vibes, “when you are in a tourist destination, everyone is happy. Sometimes they have had a few drinks, it’s a pleasant career.”

For Coronado locals, Tally has a year-round 20% “local love” discount. Stop in, say hello, feel the love, and leave with some incredible pieces to add to your wardrobe!

Website · Facebook · Instagram

1201 1st St #217 – 619-435-5550

Open 11 am – 7 pm Daily





