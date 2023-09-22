63.1 F
Letters to the Editor

USA First Time Winner of World Bowls Champion of Champions in Lawn Bowling

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Submitted by Berie Grobe

On September 16, for the first time in history, the Women’s Singles World Bowls Champion of Champions was won by the USA. It gets more exciting that the winner, Anne Nunes, is a member of the Newport Beach Lawn Bowling Club right here in the Southwest Lawn Bowls Division of Bowls USA; she is married to long time Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Member and International Champion himself, Bill Brault; and Anne has led teams to victories in tournaments in Coronado frequently.

To achieve this prestigious position in World Bowls, Anne had to compete with players from 31 countries, many of which have hundreds and even thousands of bowlers who bowl on hundreds and thousands of bowling greens. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Champion of Champions had not been played for seven years but this time was played on the Gold Coast of Australia on some of the very best greens in the world. Anne made it into the finals to play against another country with a somewhat smaller population of bowlers, namely Guernsey, second largest of the Channel Islands with a population of about 63,000.

The final standings were:
Anne Nunes ((USA)🥇
Lucy Beere (Guernsey) 🥈
Nural Alyani Jamil (Malaysia) 🥉
Philomena Goh Quee Kee (Singapore)

The riveting final match can be viewed streaming on YouTube:

Notably missing the cut for the finals were the top bowling countries of Scotland, England, Australia and New Zealand!

Coronadans can come watch Anne’s team defend their win last year in the Bill Hiscock 2-Bowl Triples on Sunday, October 22 at the Spreckels Lawn Bowling Green on the Corner of 7th and D Ave.

 Berie Grobe

 

 



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

