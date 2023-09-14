Celebrate Coronado! Community Awards & Dinner – Oct. 4

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Celebrate Coronado! on Wednesday, October 4th at 5 pm at Feast & Fareway at the Coronado Golf Course. This annual event is a community-wide celebration as the Chamber honors the city and the local heroes who protect it: Coronado’s firefighters, police officers, lifeguards, and city employees. Everyone is welcome!

“Celebrate Coronado is our chance to publicly thank the local firefighters, lifeguards, police officers and city employees who work tirelessly for our community,” Director of Events Kerri Dowling said. “It’s such a great event, and we hope the community will help us honor these dedicated heroes.”

This event serves as the Chamber’s Annual Community Awards, including the Coronado Police Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Lifeguard of the Year, City Manager’s Employee of the Year. The Chamber will also present their selected Lewis R. Hardy, Jr. Award for service to the community and recognize Chamber members reaching significant milestone anniversaries.

The entire Coronado community is invited to attend this celebratory evening! Tickets include a 3-course plated dinner and are on sale now for only $49 on Eventbrite. Coronado Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate Coronado Community Awards

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the event or any questions can be directed to [email protected].





