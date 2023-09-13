67.1 F
Letters to the Editor

Sewage Situation is a State of Emergency – Call the Governor

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Submitted by Jean Seager

One thing we can all agree on – we hate the sewage that is poisoning our waters. At the Stop the Sewage rally, I saw Republicans and Democrats, grade school students and grandparents, long-time community residents and people who have moved here recently. I even talked to a couple from Detroit who had hoped for a relaxing beach vacation.

Let’s show Governor Newsom that a united and angry community is a formidable force. Please EVERYONE: call the governor at 916-445-2841 and ask him to declare a state of emergency for Tijuana sewage. That’s a necessary first step in accessing federal emergency funds. The federal funds can expedite the repair and expansion of a sewage treatment plant on the US side of the border. Why Governor Newsom is sitting on his hands is beyond my comprehension.

Sincerely,
Jean Seager



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

