Sewage Situation is a State of Emergency – Call the Governor

One thing we can all agree on – we hate the sewage that is poisoning our waters. At the Stop the Sewage rally, I saw Republicans and Democrats, grade school students and grandparents, long-time community residents and people who have moved here recently. I even talked to a couple from Detroit who had hoped for a relaxing beach vacation.

Let’s show Governor Newsom that a united and angry community is a formidable force. Please EVERYONE: call the governor at 916-445-2841 and ask him to declare a state of emergency for Tijuana sewage. That’s a necessary first step in accessing federal emergency funds. The federal funds can expedite the repair and expansion of a sewage treatment plant on the US side of the border. Why Governor Newsom is sitting on his hands is beyond my comprehension.

