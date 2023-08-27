66.1 F
Coronado Council of Navy League Supports the Sea Services – Past, Present and Future

Jeannie Groeneveld
Coronado has its very own Council of the Navy League, a local arm of the Navy League of the United States, with a mission to educate the community, while advocating and supporting the sea services. With its rich Navy history and the large presence of Navy commands, Coronado has always been considered a Navy town, patriotic to its core. Over the years, with rising home and rental prices, the number of active duty military residents has decreased significantly in Coronado, making the Navy League’s mission more important now than ever before.

Joyce Murphy, President of Coronado Navy League presents a sword to a Midshipman at the San Diego NROTC Pass and Review. Photo: San Diego NROTC Facebook page.

Joyce Murphy is the current President of the Council and her passion for the Navy League and its mission is clear. Her goal is to grow its membership within Coronado, building a community of support for our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. Growing the council will bring in new perspectives and young innovative minds to help shape the future of the organization, build its presence and purpose.

“Coronado is such patriotic city with so many veterans and active duty members, it is a special place,” Joyce said in a recent interview. “I’d like people to know who we (the military) are, what we do and why we do it,” she said. “I want those in Coronado who aren’t as familiar with the Navy to understand why it is so critical to our national defense and economic prosperity, and to be proud of their Navy and their service members.”

Joyce Murphy along with MOAA President Chris Merwin watch the boycotts present their tribute at the Memorial Day ceremony.

The Coronado Navy League supports many local events that honor our military’s past, present and future. This year alone the Navy League sponsored the local Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Coronado High School NJROTC Color Guard during the Memorial Day service at Star Park Circle in Coronado; they hosted the Navy Band Southwest for dinner at the VFW prior to their performance at the Concert in the Park; and sponsored the USS Mobile Bay Sailor of the Year as well as some of the local Sea Cadets to participate in the Coronado 4th of July Parade. The future of the Sea Services lies in the hands of our nation’s youth and the Navy League partners with local Sea Cadet programs to ensure they get exposure to the opportunities offered by serving in our Maritime Forces. The Navy League also presents a Navy sword annually to a deserving midshipman from the San Diego NROTC Unit.

USS Mobile Bay Sailor of the Year rides as Sea Cadets walk alongside him at the 4th of July Parade in Coronado.

Recently, the Navy League sent 31 members and guests along with four Coronado High School NJROTC students to spend a day at sea with the USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001). As a sponsor of the commissioning of USS Michael Monsoor through the “Adopt a Ship” program, the Coronado Navy League values their relationship with the ship’s crew. USS Michael Monsoor was commissioned in Coronado, at Naval Air Station North Island in January of 2019.

Members of the Coronado Council of the Navy League on board USS Michael Monsoor

Named after Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2006, the Zumwalt Class destroyer is a 16,000-ton ship, 610 feet in length, has a beam of 87 feet, and a navigational draft of 27 feet. It can sail at speeds of up to 30-plus knots.

USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) at sea. File photo: USS Michael Monsoor Facebook Page.

Interacting with the Sailors on board and learning about the ship’s mission and capabilities reinvigorated the spirit and commitment of the Navy League participants. Navy League Member Ed Langmaid said, “I see myself as patriotic and I enjoy connecting with and supporting members of the military and their families. Navy League’s ‘Adopt a Ship’ program is wonderful. It’s great for the civilian population to feel like they are a part of a Navy ship, and their sailors benefit by our support and volunteer activities.”

Members of the Navy League-Coronado Council on board USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) as they cross under the Coronado Bridge.

Joyce Murphy also shared her thoughts on the experience saying, “Our Friends and Family Day Cruise was the adventure of a lifetime. We donned firefighting gear to learn how the crew fights shipboard fires; toured the Bridge and Combat Information Center to see how a modern US Navy destroyer detects and responds to threats, observed an F/A 18 flyover and an MH-60 helicopter rescue at sea. Best of all we got to see our spectacular U.S. Navy Sailors at work, marveling at their expertise camaraderie, pride and professionalism.”

The Coronado Navy League meets bi-monthly at the Coronado Yacht Club to socialize, share war stories, enjoy a buffet dinner and participate in presentations from prominent military and civilian members of the community. The Coronado Navy League is eagerly welcoming new members; to join, reach out to Joyce Murphy at [email protected].

 

 



Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

