Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

Coronado residents Megan Keller and Brian Cooper are holding the 2nd annual Cade’s Day Cornhole Fundraiser at McP’s Irish Pub on Sept. 7 to raise awareness and prevention for suicide. Megan Keller lost her 16-year-old son Cade to suicide in 2022, something she never expected; something so devastating and crushing she didn’t know how to move on. Megan channeled her pain and heartbreak into action, creating Cade’s Day, not just a day to remember her son, but a day to raise awareness of suicide, to share ways to intervene and prevent suicide and raise money for scholarships to help others. Megan and Brian are committed to building community, connection and support, and Cade’s Day is one way to bring together the Coronado Community for a good cause, while having a good time and connecting with neighbors.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and last year Mayor Richard Bailey signed a proclamation designating September as Suicide Prevention Month for the City of Coronado with special recognition for Cade’s Day and those involved. City Councilmember John Duncan supported the proclamation and was also a guest speaker at Cade’s Day last year. Duncan said, “I strongly urge people to come out to Cade’s Day at McP’s and participate. Suicide touches us all, and, unfortunately, continues to impact the Coronado and military community every year. Though the subject is so difficult for many to talk about, it is absolutely necessary to normalize that there is help available and it is ok to ask for help. Many are still not aware of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Last year’s Cade’s Day was a beautiful and inspiring event. It was my honor to speak at it to support the brave families that are seeking to help the community. I hope to see you there for the camaraderie and Cornhole!”

Megan’s goal is to ensure people understand that suicide prevention starts with people caring for each other and is committed to sharing information on resources available to those struggling with depression, mental illness or suicidal ideations. From the national 988 hotline to Coronado’s own Safe Harbor Coronado, there are numerous tools and resources available to people in need.

“Safe Harbor Coronado is proud to collaborate with Megan and Brian in addressing the critical issue of mental health. As we see rising rates of suicidal ideation, depression, and anxiety among youth and families nationwide, our commitment to prevention becomes ever more vital,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director, Coronado Safe Harbor. “Through initiatives like QPR Training for Suicide Prevention on September 11, we aim to equip our community with the knowledge to reduce risks and foster open, supportive conversations.”

Kirsten Johnson, a longtime friend of Megan’s and volunteer with Cade’s Day since the beginning shared, “The level of support for Cade’s Day that Megan and Brian have fostered within the community of Coronado is incredible. Their commitment and passion to keep Cade’s legacy alive in order to prevent one more life taken by suicide knows no limits.”

Kirsten has been coming to Coronado for years and loved it so much she moved here. She values the community and support networks built within this small village. Kirsten spoke on behalf of the local tribe of women that surround Megan and Brian to support their mission to save lives through suicide awareness and prevention. Kirsten said, “We live in a community that is vulnerable to loss of life by suicide and does not discriminate in age, occupation, social status or creed. We need to continue shine a light on this silent epidemic. I am so grateful for McP’s, URT and all the incredible sponsors of Cade’s Day for supporting Megan and Brian as they take a heavy topic and make it ‘okay’ to share and normalize that humans struggle and need help. We all know someone who has had thoughts of suicide or has completed suicide. Let’s band together at Cade’s Day to take one step closer in suicide prevention.”

Megan and Brian work closely with many suicide prevention organizations and are trying to spread the word on social media’s role in suicide. Megan learned after Cade passed that he had sent videos through social media stating his intent to commit suicide. 12 people saw the message and didn’t do anything about it. When asked why, they said it was the way kids talked today so the posts didn’t alarm them. That led to using the slogan “See Something, Say Something.” Lives can be saved through intervention and speaking up when there are concerns. The 988 hotline is not only for people considering suicide, it can also be a resource for those looking for ways to help people struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Along with the Cade’s Day Cornhole Competition, there will be many amazing raffle items including a McP’s Mug, a RAD bike, YETI gear, experiences at the Hotel del Coronado and more. Ian Urtnowski, founder of the URT brand, has designed a special shirt for the event with a custom logo that surrounds the mantra “See Something, Say Something.”

“It is so important for our community to support each other, and if you notice that somebody is not sounding or appearing steady, say something,” says Megan. “One can reach out to a family member, friends, teachers, employers, or local professionals. Saying something is worth potentially compromising a friendship. Saying nothing loses lives.”

URT is rolling out a new purple Barking Seal logo sticker on September 1 to spread awareness and support the cause. Raising Cane’s is also supporting Cade’s Day by donating 15% of their sales back to the cause on August 31. If you would like to help, please mention Cade’s Day before you pay for your meal at Cane’s on Saturday, August 31.

100% of the proceeds from the Cornhole fundraiser go to The Cade Keller Scholarship Fund, for scholarship students at the Welding Program at Mesa Community College that Cade attended. The Mesa Community College Welding Program is fully accredited, and students may earn their full and complete certification as well as a bachelor’s degree. This summer, six students earned the scholarship and they will award 15 more in the fall. Moving forward Megan and Brian have a new goal to support expansion of the welding college Cade attended. According to their website they would like to help expand the current 11,000 sq ft building to 25,000-30,000 sq ft to accommodate the growing demand for essential welding workforce skills. “The design of the new welding facility goes beyond workforce development; it embodies a crucial social cause. In memory of a young welding enthusiast, Cade Keller, the ‘See Something, Say Something’ ethos highlights suicide awareness. We believe this initiative will foster unity among welding professionals, emphasizing the importance of looking out for one another by asking them to lift up their hoods, look after one another, and if they see something, say something!”

For more information on Cade’s Day, access to resources surrounding suicide prevention, and more on Megan and Brian’s journey to help save one life at a time, visit their website at seeandsay.live.





