Beginning Conversational Spanish at the Spreckels Center – Begins Sept. 5

Due to popular demand, classes in conversational Spanish return to the John D. Spreckels Center on Tuesdays from 11 am to 12 pm. This is a great class for beginners as well as those who have learned to speak a little Spanish and want to converse.

Most people learn to speak by first hearing and repeating. Gradually, they learn to put phrases together, learn how to understand what others say and how to respond. The class at the Spreckels Center does all that in fun methods such as singing, role-playing, and more ways designed the get class members comfortably speaking.

The class begins on Tuesday, September 5. Enroll online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, register at the John D. Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh St., or by phone at 619-522-7343. The cost for this four-week class is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents.





