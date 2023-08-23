Islander In-Style: Back to School Trends for Teens

The last days of summer are fading and in Coronado, back-to-school is tomorrow – August 24, 2023. So whether one considers their style to be preppy, sporty, or other ’80s movie stereotype, teenage boys and girls are embracing numerous trends in their school fashion for the new year.

Clothing Trends:

Starting off with the boys, muscle tees have been a big trend this summer and it’s carrying its popularity into the school year. Some boys make the big sleeve chop, while others make a faux version of the trend by folding the sleeves inwards. This way there’s not a large clothing sacrifice, but you are still keeping up with the trends.

Moving onto the ladies is where the “preppy” trend has kicked off. Wearing a classic piece, like a sweater, around your shoulders seems to instantly make an outfit appear preppier. This trend is also good for the confusing California weather transition from hot summer mornings to crisp fall evenings. Secondly, Islander girls have seemed partial to the denim skirt trend for a while now. The shape can differ – with some girls opting for a mini skort, the long maxi, skirts with a leg slit, and some with added embellishments. These skirts are similar to other early 2000s, or “Y2K” (Year 2000), clothing trends, as they are typically worn low-rise.

Finally, the rise of body suits has sky rocketed in the past few months and girls have been wearing them everywhere – so we assume we’ll see them in school too.

Accessory Trends:

Back-to-school accessories can be worn no matter the differing aesthetics teens have. Rings have been a popular way to spice up an outfit for teenage boys and girls. Jewelry can make even the most simple outfit elevated and add a bit more put-togetherness for the school day.

Belt style has made a transition from chunky to skinny. While also known as the “micro-belt”, this trend has been seen on and off runways this past season. The most popular way to be worn in on trousers or straight leg jeans to add a more minimalistic flair to an outfit.

Lastly, the backpack seems to have been replaced with a more stylish alternative: the tote bag. Teens can decorate their tote bags with ribbons, band pins, and other additions to make their bag their own.

Shoe Trends:

Adidas Sambas have made their way into many Coronado teens closets. It’s a classic shoe that has made its mark on streetwear fashion. This shoe has been worn by teenage boys and girls alike with different colors to best suit each persons personal aesthetic.

Another shoe trend worn by many is the ballet flat. Yet again fitting into the “preppy” aesthetic seen above, the ballet flat enhances a look to appear more classic. This is a shoe that has never gone out of style, but has changed to fit the current trends of teens. Some flats aren’t truly flat with the shoe having a small heel, bows, studs, and ribbons to tie up the ankle.

When not wearing Islander-themed school merchandise, Islanders will show off their own style at the start of the school year. As trends are reborn or make their way out of fashion, it’ll be interesting to see what styles Islanders take on as their favorites next.





