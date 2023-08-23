78.1 F
Coronado
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
People

Islander In-Style: Back to School Trends for Teens

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Back-to-school trends modeled by Coronado High School seniors.

The last days of summer are fading and in Coronado, back-to-school is tomorrow – August 24, 2023. So whether one considers their style to be preppy, sporty, or other ’80s movie stereotype, teenage boys and girls are embracing numerous trends in their school fashion for the new year.

Clothing Trends:

Self-cut muscle tee worn by Troy Martin, ’24.

Starting off with the boys, muscle tees have been a big trend this summer and it’s carrying its popularity into the school year. Some boys make the big sleeve chop, while others make a faux version of the trend by folding the sleeves inwards. This way there’s not a large clothing sacrifice, but you are still keeping up with the trends.

Cohen ties a sweater around her shoulders in true “preppy” style.

Moving onto the ladies is where the “preppy” trend has kicked off. Wearing a classic piece, like a sweater, around your shoulders seems to instantly make an outfit appear preppier. This trend is also good for the confusing California weather transition from hot summer mornings to crisp fall evenings. Secondly, Islander girls have seemed partial to the denim skirt trend for a while now. The shape can differ – with some girls opting for a mini skort, the long maxi, skirts with a leg slit, and some with added embellishments. These skirts are similar to other early 2000s, or “Y2K” (Year 2000), clothing trends, as they are typically worn low-rise.

Hannah Cohen, ’24, shows her way of styling a denim mini skirt.

Finally, the rise of body suits has sky rocketed in the past few months and girls have been wearing them everywhere – so we assume we’ll see them in school too.

Neutral toned bodysuit modeled by Addison Welsh, ’24.

Accessory Trends:

Back-to-school accessories can be worn no matter the differing aesthetics teens have. Rings have been a popular way to spice up an outfit for teenage boys and girls. Jewelry can make even the most simple outfit elevated and add a bit more put-togetherness for the school day.

Belt style has made a transition from chunky to skinny. While also known as the “micro-belt”, this trend has been seen on and off runways this past season. The most popular way to be worn in on trousers or straight leg jeans to add a more minimalistic flair to an outfit.

Tote bags styled differently by two teens.

Lastly, the backpack seems to have been replaced with a more stylish alternative: the tote bag. Teens can decorate their tote bags with ribbons, band pins, and other additions to make their bag their own.

Shoe Trends:

Adidas Sambas have made their way into many Coronado teens closets. It’s a classic shoe that has made its mark on streetwear fashion. This shoe has been worn by teenage boys and girls alike with different colors to best suit each persons personal aesthetic.

Another shoe trend worn by many is the ballet flat. Yet again fitting into the “preppy” aesthetic seen above, the ballet flat enhances a look to appear more classic. This is a shoe that has never gone out of style, but has changed to fit the current trends of teens. Some flats aren’t truly flat with the shoe having a small heel, bows, studs, and ribbons to tie up the ankle.

When not wearing Islander-themed school merchandise, Islanders will show off their own style at the start of the school year. As trends are reborn or make their way out of fashion, it’ll be interesting to see what styles Islanders take on as their favorites next.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado Military Spouses Release ‘Good Morning San Diego,’ the Latest of Their Good Morning Military Books

Military

Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 Honors Helicopter Crew, Raises Funds for AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

People

August Emerald Keepers of the Month: Community Volunteers – Prepping for Back to School

People

Student Garden “Spruce Up” – Planting & Painting, Weeding & Composting

People

A Chat with the Chief – Video Interview with Police Chief Chuck Kaye

Community News

Become a Coronado Walking Tour Docent at CHA – Training Aug. 29 & 31

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Students Sell Snow Cones to Support CSF – Find Them During Concerts in the Park

Community News

Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Hosts “Glowing” Events

Community News

Coronado Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program is “Fly”

People

Islander In-Style: Summer Trends for Teenage Boys

Education

CHS AP Portfolio Art Students Unveil New Permanent Art & Seniors Get a Generous Send-Off

Education

CoSA Senior Showcases – Musical Theatre and Drama and Instrumental Music – June 5

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.