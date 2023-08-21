74.1 F
Coronado
Monday, August 21, 2023
FeaturedMilitaryPeople

Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 Honors Helicopter Crew, Raises Funds for AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
The crew of LOOSEFOOT 616 from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron EIGHT: LT Brad Foster, LT Paul Fridley, AWS1 James Buriak, HM1 Sarah Burns, and HM2 Bailey Tucker were honored during the 2nd annual Run To Remember held in Coronado August 19th. Photo provided by AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

The AWS1 James Buriak Foundation held its 2nd annual Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 on August 19 at Tidelands Park in Coronado. The event brought together members of the local helicopter community, friends and families of the fallen, as well as those wishing to support the foundation that was born of the tragedy. Prior to the run, local Navy leaders addressed the runners and volunteers. Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific Commodore, Captain Will “Easy” Eastham, talked about the the tight knit helicopter community and the support it provides one another saying “We’re all in this together, all are welcome, and in times of cheer and times of crisis, we are not alone.”

Official Logo for the Run to Remember. Photo provided by AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

The current commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Eight, Commander Jimmy Dalo, gave an emotional speech reminding all of the reason for the event. “Two years ago on the 31st of August, 2021 the nation lost five incredible, beautiful and unique people in a helicopter mishap off the coast of Southern California. Each of them was the very best that this nation has to offer and they lived wonderful lives and they were masters of their craft. Their loss galvanized many and it serves as a reminder to the gift that we are given every day.”

Dalo went on to challenge the crowd to “carry on their spirit which was one of love, honor, compassion courage, dedication, service and joy. Run just a little harder, a little further and a little faster in their honor and memory.”

Inspirational remarks were provided prior to the event. Photo courtesy of AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

The 267 registrations, along with donations and fundraising for this event brought in over $10,000 for the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation. The foundation president, Megan Buriak, Gold Star Spouse of Jimmy Buriak, sent a message to the participants thanking them for their support and explaining why she started the foundation “Since that day, I made it my mission to honor the life that Jimmy lived and to create a legacy for him and for 616 that will ensure their lives surpassed their deaths.”

Logo provided by AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

Megan founded the Buriak foundation as an “all-volunteer military and military spouse organization dedicated to providing pre-mishap education and immediate post-mishap support for the Navy and Marine Corps Aviation community and their families. In addition to providing immediate support, we also provide resources for child care, relieving immediate financial burdens and initial help and planning.”

The race, in a tribute to the side number of the helicopter and crew that was lost, had three distances participants could choose from: a 616 meter Fun Run for children, a 6.16 KM run, and a 6.16 Mile Run.

The fun run kicked off with Uncle Sam on stilts cheering on the little ones as they did a small loop in Tidelands Park. The 6.16 Mile runners were launched shortly after the fun run finished with impressive times for the winners. First place male finisher went to David Kelling of San Diego with a time of 37:31 and the top female finisher was Kristen Donahue of Coronado with a time of 44:02. The 6.16 Km run wrapped up the event following a shorter but equally beautiful route through Tidelands park, under the Coronado bridge and next to the Coronado Golf Course. Mike Minneman of San Diego was the top male finisher with a time of 28:11 while Jennifer Sing took top female finisher with a time of 33:28.

A runner proudly carries the American Flag in honor of the lost helicopter crew and the nation they died in service to.

For more information on the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation or to donate to their important mission, visit their website.

Race Coordinator Matt Bettencourt joins a runner holding the American Flag as he finishes the Run to Remember.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Spared from Tropical Storm Hilary’s Wrath

Community News

Crown City Cyclists Celebrate 43 Continuous Years

People

August Emerald Keepers of the Month: Community Volunteers – Prepping for Back to School

People

Student Garden “Spruce Up” – Planting & Painting, Weeding & Composting

Community News

Watch: Navy Ships Leave Port Ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John E. Schaefer

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Military

Coronado Welcomes USS Theodore Roosevelt Home From Deployment

Community News

Navy Welcomes First CMV-22B Osprey to Naval Air Station North Island

People

Quarantined in Coronado: Life in the Cays

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.