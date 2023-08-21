Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 Honors Helicopter Crew, Raises Funds for AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

The AWS1 James Buriak Foundation held its 2nd annual Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 on August 19 at Tidelands Park in Coronado. The event brought together members of the local helicopter community, friends and families of the fallen, as well as those wishing to support the foundation that was born of the tragedy. Prior to the run, local Navy leaders addressed the runners and volunteers. Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific Commodore, Captain Will “Easy” Eastham, talked about the the tight knit helicopter community and the support it provides one another saying “We’re all in this together, all are welcome, and in times of cheer and times of crisis, we are not alone.”

The current commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Eight, Commander Jimmy Dalo, gave an emotional speech reminding all of the reason for the event. “Two years ago on the 31st of August, 2021 the nation lost five incredible, beautiful and unique people in a helicopter mishap off the coast of Southern California. Each of them was the very best that this nation has to offer and they lived wonderful lives and they were masters of their craft. Their loss galvanized many and it serves as a reminder to the gift that we are given every day.”

Dalo went on to challenge the crowd to “carry on their spirit which was one of love, honor, compassion courage, dedication, service and joy. Run just a little harder, a little further and a little faster in their honor and memory.”

The 267 registrations, along with donations and fundraising for this event brought in over $10,000 for the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation. The foundation president, Megan Buriak, Gold Star Spouse of Jimmy Buriak, sent a message to the participants thanking them for their support and explaining why she started the foundation “Since that day, I made it my mission to honor the life that Jimmy lived and to create a legacy for him and for 616 that will ensure their lives surpassed their deaths.”

Megan founded the Buriak foundation as an “all-volunteer military and military spouse organization dedicated to providing pre-mishap education and immediate post-mishap support for the Navy and Marine Corps Aviation community and their families. In addition to providing immediate support, we also provide resources for child care, relieving immediate financial burdens and initial help and planning.”

The race, in a tribute to the side number of the helicopter and crew that was lost, had three distances participants could choose from: a 616 meter Fun Run for children, a 6.16 KM run, and a 6.16 Mile Run.

The fun run kicked off with Uncle Sam on stilts cheering on the little ones as they did a small loop in Tidelands Park. The 6.16 Mile runners were launched shortly after the fun run finished with impressive times for the winners. First place male finisher went to David Kelling of San Diego with a time of 37:31 and the top female finisher was Kristen Donahue of Coronado with a time of 44:02. The 6.16 Km run wrapped up the event following a shorter but equally beautiful route through Tidelands park, under the Coronado bridge and next to the Coronado Golf Course. Mike Minneman of San Diego was the top male finisher with a time of 28:11 while Jennifer Sing took top female finisher with a time of 33:28.

For more information on the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation or to donate to their important mission, visit their website.





