Wednesday, September 1, 2021
FeaturedMilitary

Navy Helicopter Crashes Off Coast of San Diego – Five Crewmembers Missing

By Coronado Times

The MH-60S Seahawk missions are Anti-Surface Warfare, combat support, humanitarian disaster relief, Combat Search and Rescue, aero medical evacuation, SPECWAR and organic Airborne Mine Countermeasures. Stock Image Source: U.S. Navy

An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

At 12:35 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 1, 2021, Commander Third Fleet Public Affairs released this update:

Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

------

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

At 1:58 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 1, 2021, Commander Third Fleet Public Affairs released this update:

Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

This story has been updated with number of crewmembers aboard the aircraft.

At 12:44 p.m. Eastern time on Sept. 1, 2021, Commander Third Fleet Public Affairs released this update:

The Sailor who was rescued from the aircraft was transported ashore and is in stable condition.

Search efforts continue for five additional aircrew members.

The aircraft, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, was operating on deck before crashing into the sea.

Five additional Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition. Two of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors were transported ashore for treatment, while three of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors had minimal injuries and remain aboard the ship.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

More information will be published as it is available.

Source:  U.S. Third Fleet

Coronado Times
