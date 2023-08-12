VomFASS – Music, Events, and So Much More

If you’re going to let August slip by like a bottle of wine, make sure vomFASS is providing your vino. VomFASS is a European Market and Tasting Room. The concept was born in Southern Germany over 25 years ago with Colleen and Jay Cavalieri joining the franchise to bring vomFASS to Coronado and Ventura. The Navy brought Colleen and Jay to Coronado, and they have been calling it home for over 23 years. In February 2021, the cork was popped on the Ferry Landing’s tasting room and shop.

In the last two and a half years, vomFASS has grown a reputation as a philanthropic business. They have supported a range of beneficiaries from Coronado Schools Foundation and PAWS to their upcoming participation in the 14th Annual Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes.

Bourbon and BBQ – August 18th

Along with philanthropic endeavors, Colleen and Jay also partner with other Coronado businesses. Currently on sale are tickets to their Bourbon and BBQ event featuring Lil’ Piggy’s! The best way to send off the summer is the perfect combination of two beloved American traditions: bourbon whiskey and barbecued cuisine. Attendees can savor the rich flavors of different bourbons, from smooth and mellow to bold and spicy. Alongside the impressive selection of bourbons, there will be BBQ bites and sides from Lil Piggy’s BBQ. This event offers a wonderful opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts and BBQ lovers to come together, enjoy great company, and celebrate the authentic flavors of the South.

Check back as vomFASS events ramp up for the fall. On the horizon are wine pairings, cocktail classes, salad dressing workshops, and more!

Live Music Weekly

Pair your tastings with live music! Coronado legend, Matt Heinecke, shares his musical talent monthly at vomFASS. Gonzo, a long-time fan favorite in Coronado, has joined Keven Ford to create a fun and energetic country duo, Busted Spurs, every other Wednesday. As vomFASS regulars know, Wine Wednesday is the day to go! In addition to great music, there are discounts on glasses and flights.

Maria Christina plays at the vomFASS Tasting Room monthly and has become a fan favorite! Maria is an extremely versatile lead vocalist who can deliver a wide variety of music from top 40 hits to sweet, classic ballads.

Mark your calendar for September 17; you don’t want to miss Gregory Page. The London born international performing songwriter will be returning to the tasting room with his vintage, yet modern and beautiful, vocals and guitar artistry. As an opener for Jason Mraz, his music is fun and feel good!

Visit the vomFASS event calendar.

Holiday Preparation

Colleen and Jay have opened up the vomFASS calendar for the upcoming holiday season. VomFASS is the perfect space to host your next event! Along with unforgettable wine and spirits, and delicious bites, there is plenty of space for your guests to dine, mix, and mingle.

If you’re looking for corporate gifts, extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, spices, craft spirits and more can be found, sharing a gift you can guarantee will be consumed with delight!

VomFASS wrapped up another incredible Fourth of July last month! Colleen shares, “The 4th of July is my favorite 15 minutes of the year. Guests reserve tables and share some of our best wine to watch the fireworks. We sold out this year; everyone is just so happy!” Don’t wait until next year to join the fun! Make vomFASS a stop on your way to or from Padres games and before the holiday boat parade.

Part of the Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Businesses, vomFASS promotes refilling your oil and vinegar bottles at the taproom. Recycling is good, reusing is best! Join their wine club for more specials!

1201 1st St #101 • 619-534-5034

Coronado Tasting Room Website

VomFASS Website • Instagram • Facebook





