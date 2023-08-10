Summer Reading Finale: 1990s-style Foam Party – Aug. 12

The Library Summer Reading Finale will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 3 pm on the Library Lawn.

Kids will love the awesome ’90s-style foam party, presented by FoamDiego. Wear bathing suit, shorts or other comfortable clothing you don’t mind getting wet. A “cannon” will shoot foam into the air and create a big bubble bath, outside, for kids to play in.

The foam is made from soap that is biodegradable, hypo-allergenic, and fragrance-free — however, swim goggles or similar eye protection are recommended, especially for kids under 5. The Library will have some goggles on hand but not enough for all attendees. And don’t forget to bring a towel!

For more information about the foam ingredients and other Q&A, please visit https://foamdiego.com.





