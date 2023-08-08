76.6 F
Coronado
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Community News

California American Water Offers Customer Assistance Program to Multi-Family Customers in Imperial Beach

1 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

At the Imperial Beach City Council meeting on August 2, a representative from California American Water announced the launch of the Multi-Family Assistance Pilot Program (MAPP).

California American Water takes great pride in its ability to provide safe, reliable, and affordable water to its customers. Water service is vital, and affordability is key. To support the affordability of water service for its residential customers, California American Water is launching MAPP to provide financial assistance to eligible residents in the City of Imperial Beach.

Given the severity of the economic downturn that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, California American Water sought and received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to implement MAPP.

“This pilot program is exciting because we are able to help residents in apartments, condos, and mobile home parks who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic,” said Kevin Tilden, California American Water President. “I’m proud of our advocacy for these communities and pleased we can extend assistance to help multi-family customers who are in need of financial assistance.”

MAPP is being offered to City of Imperial Beach residents who receive electric and gas utility assistance under the California Alternate Rate Energy (CARE) program and who receive water from California American Water through a master meter (for example, meters at apartment complexes, condominiums, or mobile home parks). These residents are not direct California American Water customers, but they do receive water service which is billed to their landlord, complex, or property owner.

The company’s program administrator, Dollar Energy Fund, Inc. (Dollar Energy Fund), will implement MAPP and contact eligible Imperial Beach residents directly with a letter and a postcard in the mail. Those who receive the letter will be asked to return the enclosed postcard to enroll in MAPP.

Once enrolled, eligible residents will be mailed a check in the amount of $45.48 to defer any portion of, or increase in, their rent due to water consumption. Future payments, which may differ in amount, will then be sent on a quarterly basis.

Learn more about MAPP

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

After $1 Ferry Rate Hike in June, Another May Be Coming

Community News

Music for Health – Aug. 17

Community News

Happiness Comes in Waves Artist Reception – Aug. 11

Business

Video: Villa Capri Hotel Demolished – See What’s Coming Next

Community News

CHA Announces Lecture Series Ticket

Community News

Join CHA for “The Hanoi March” Wine and Lecture – Aug. 17

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Upgrading to Saltwater Makes Water Safer and Pool Cleaning More Effective

Community News

Five Ways to Live It Up in Coronado for Peak Health and Wellness

Community News

Finding Home in Coronado and at YMCA Camp Surf

Community News

Bring Back the Battle (Stingray Point 4th of July Navy Demonstration T-Shirt)

Dining

Food Truck Thursday at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Community News

The Best Types of Gyms in San Diego

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.