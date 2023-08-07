Music for Health – Aug. 17

Sharp Coronado Hospital will present Music Centered Wellness at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, August 17.

“Music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety, improve well-being and promote personal reflection,”

according to Sharp’s webpage on music’s relation to wellness.

The presentation will also include a demonstration of how music fosters social connectedness. Participants will have a chance to experience the effects first-hand by playing percussions instruments in a group setting.

The one-hour presentation will start at 3 pm and no registration is required. The Spreckels Center is at 1019 Seventh St.





