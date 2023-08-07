71 F
Coronado
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Music for Health – Aug. 17

City of Coronado
Sharp Coronado Hospital will present Music Centered Wellness at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, August 17.

“Music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety, improve well-being and promote personal reflection,”
according to Sharp’s webpage on music’s relation to wellness.

The presentation will also include a demonstration of how music fosters social connectedness. Participants will have a chance to experience the effects first-hand by playing percussions instruments in a group setting.

The one-hour presentation will start at 3 pm and no registration is required. The Spreckels Center is at 1019 Seventh St.



