Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Battery (7/29-8/4)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way and Rendova Road

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Palau Road and Leyte Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

7/29/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

7/30/2023: Sexual Battery and False Identification – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

38 year old male

7/30/2023: Battery and Destruction of Wireless Communication Device – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Kingston Court W

40 year old male

7/30/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

37 year old female

7/31/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

8/2/2023: Driving Without a License and Driving With BAC Over 0.01 While Under Probation – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

59 year old female

8/3/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

30 year old male

8/3/2023: Residential Burglary and Grand Theft – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

8/4/2023: Vehicle Theft, False Identification, and Larceny – Felony, 45th Street and Orange Avenue

64 year old female

8/5/2023: False Vehicle Registration, Driving While License Suspended, and Inadequate Rear Lighting for License Plate Visibility – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

8/6/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Plaza

40 year old male

8/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street

27 year old male

8/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

44 year old male

8/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

25 year old male

8/7/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old female





