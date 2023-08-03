CHA Lecture Series Ticket Package Announcement

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is thrilled to unveil an exclusive opportunity for history aficionados, enthusiasts, and curious minds to become part of a truly special experience. CHA is introducing the all-new Wine & Lecture series ticket package – your golden ticket to securing a seat at the most anticipated installments of our monthly lecture series.

This unique offering guarantees your ticket at all of CHA’s August through December lecture events (five lectures in total), ensuring you never miss out on a Wine & Lecture. Series ticket holders are granted VIP entrance with their spot secured and name on the will-call list, eliminating the need for a physical ticket. For our valued CHA members, the offer not only guarantees a seat but also includes a cost savings of $15.

If you’re not yet part of our esteemed CHA community, now is the perfect time to join. For a limited time, new members can join and gain exclusive access to the Wine & Lecture series ticket package for just $120. The package includes a one-year General/Family Membership to CHA in addition to the Wine & Lecture ticket package – a $40 savings that grants you admission to a world of historical exploration.

For inquiries, membership details, and to secure your Wine & Lecture series ticket package, please visit www.coronadohistory.org/tickets/wine-lecture-series-ticket/ or contact CHA at 619-435-7242. We look forward to raising a glass to history with you!





