Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Lewd Acts, Resisting Arrest (7/15-7/21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
7/16/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
30 year old male
7/17/2023: Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
7/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
40 year old male
7/18/2023: Committing a Lewd Act With a Child – Felony
90 year old male
7/19/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue
22 year old male
7/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old male
7/19/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
7/20/2023: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
41 year old female
7/21/2023: Lewd Act With a Child and Molestation – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
48 year old female