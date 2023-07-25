Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Lewd Acts, Resisting Arrest (7/15-7/21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

7/16/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

7/17/2023: Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

7/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

40 year old male

7/18/2023: Committing a Lewd Act With a Child – Felony

90 year old male

7/19/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue

22 year old male

7/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male

7/19/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

7/20/2023: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony

41 year old female

7/21/2023: Lewd Act With a Child and Molestation – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old female





