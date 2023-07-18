Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Burglary (7/8-7/14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Rh Dana Place and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Adella Lane
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
Major injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
7/8/2023: Maliciously and Willfully Disturbing by Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Flora Avenue
55 year old male
7/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
25 year old male
7/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor
21 year old female
7/10/2023: Corporal Injury and Malicious Injury to Public Property – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
28 year old male
7/12/2023: Robbery – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue
23 year old male
7/12/2023: Residential Burglary – Felony on NASNI
42 year old female
7/13/2023: Theft of Vehicle, Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Larceny – Felony on 500 block of Marina Avenue
18 year old male
7/13/2023: Failure to Return a Leased Vehicle and Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle – Felony on 600 block of 7th Street
34 year old female
7/14/2023: Driving Without a License and False Display of Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street
21 year old male