Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Burglary (7/8-7/14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Rh Dana Place and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Adella Lane

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

7/8/2023: Maliciously and Willfully Disturbing by Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Flora Avenue

55 year old male

7/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

25 year old male

7/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor

21 year old female

7/10/2023: Corporal Injury and Malicious Injury to Public Property – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

28 year old male

7/12/2023: Robbery – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male

7/12/2023: Residential Burglary – Felony on NASNI

42 year old female

7/13/2023: Theft of Vehicle, Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Larceny – Felony on 500 block of Marina Avenue

18 year old male

7/13/2023: Failure to Return a Leased Vehicle and Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle – Felony on 600 block of 7th Street

34 year old female

7/14/2023: Driving Without a License and False Display of Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street

21 year old male





