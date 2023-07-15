Outdoor Watering Guidelines in Effect in Coronado

Thank you for helping save water during the recent drought. Your savings allowed California American Water to comply with the Governor’s Emergency Water Restrictions. Please continue to keep up the great work and follow outdoor watering guidelines

OUTDOOR WATERING GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT

Follow the three-days-per-week watering schedule as listed below:

Odd Number Address (addresses ending in 1,3,5,7,9): Tuesday, Friday and Sunday

(addresses ending in 1,3,5,7,9): Tuesday, Friday and Sunday Even Number Address (addresses ending in 2,4,6,8,0): Monday, Thursday and Saturday

(addresses ending in 2,4,6,8,0): Monday, Thursday and Saturday No watering on Wednesday

To avoid evaporation, water outdoors before 9 am or after sunset .

or . Limit watering to a total of 10 minutes per station per allowed days.

per station per allowed days. Hand watering with a garden hose/nozzle and low-flow irrigation systems (including drip irrigation and micro spray) that emit less than two gallons per hour are exempt from days-of-week and time limitations.

NOTE: Please check your city’s watering schedule, as some cities may have implemented more restrictive measures. We encourage you to follow your city’s conservation guidelines if more restrictive.

Visit Cal Am Water online to learn more about conservation programs and services.





