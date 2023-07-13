Thursday, July 13, 2023
Opening Reception for Poly Photo Club 75th Anniversary Exhibition – July 16

Coronado Public Library opens a new exhibition featuring Balboa Park’s Poly Photo Club with a reception on Sunday, July 16 from 2 to 4 pm in the library’s Spreckels Reading Room.

Founded in 1948, the Poly Photo Club at Balboa Park has nurtured photographers of all types and skill levels to create award-winning photographs. The club has evolved from film to digital and now includes cellphone photography. In this show, 25 photographers show their images taken over the past 13 years. Poly provides camaraderie, education and activity/experience to create multi-style images through photography and technology.

This exhibit runs from July 16 to September 17.

 

 



