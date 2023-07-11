Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Letters to the Editor

To the Person Who Stole Our Daughter’s Purse

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

To the Person Who Stole Our Daughter’s Purse:

You’re a really shi**y person. On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 2:30 pm at a restaurant at the corner of Loma Avenue and Orange Avenue, someone took our daughter’s purse from the chair where she had sat when we ate lunch.

She innocently left it there inadvertently after we ate. You “found” it and could have turned it into the restaurant or the police, but you didn’t. In fact, witnesses said,—and there were witnesses—that a girl went out of her way to feign tying her shoe at the second chair from the outside of the table and took the purse with her when she left. How pathetic to see girl-on-girl crime. We should be supporting each other, not committing crimes against each other.

We spent an hour looking all around the area, behind walls and hedges, in garbage cans and dumpsters, but didn’t find it. We called the police and filed a report. The very helpful officer assured us that of anywhere to lose a purse, this was the best place because people were so honest and helpful. But not you.

You didn’t get much. We canceled the credit card immediately, so no luck for you there. There was $25 in cash—go you. Also in the purse were meaningful personal items (of no value to you), including her driver’s license. We had to jump through many hoops, and our family and daughter, individually, were detained at the airport until we were thankfully cleared to board our flight. Some dear souvenirs from our trip were also in her purse.

What a shame that a town like Coronado with such “honest” and “helpful” people, not to mention the obvious affluence, hosts such small and petty individuals as you. For the momentary thrill and whole $25 that you got out of your crime, our daughter has lost much more. You are a thief, and you always will be. Shame on you. Great job making the world a worse place. But you still have one chance to make things right. Return the purse and all of its contents, undamaged, to the Coronado Police Department, and we will not press charges. This is your chance to do the right thing. Take it.

Signed,
A Midwest Family Who Just Wanted a Nice Vacation in California

 

Editor’s Note: Image of Orange Ave & Loma Ave street sign via Google Maps



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Awaken Church and Its Pastor’s Online Presence

Letters to the Editor

Introduction and Intentions of Awaken Church

Letters to the Editor

Stop the Sewage that Closes the Beaches of Coronado, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach

Letters to the Editor

Did We Almost Lose Our Village Theatre?

Letters to the Editor

MotorCars on MainStreet was a Grand Gathering of Visitors and Residents

Letters to the Editor

It’s Past Time to Take Back San Diego from the Catastrophe of Homelessness

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Jessica McClain First Woman to Win Crown City Classic in Coronado

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Returns for 8th Year, Badge Sales Open July 10

Community News

2023 Coronado Fourth of July Home Front Decorating – The Winners Are…

Sports

50th Anniversary of Coronado Crown City Classic Headlines 4th of July Weekend

Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.