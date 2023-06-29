USA Men’s Lacrosse Visits Naval Special Warfare Center on Naval Base Coronado

On Monday, June 26, USA Men’s Lacrosse national team members were special guests for a tour of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Base Coronado. The team heard from U.S. Navy Captain Mark Burke, commodore of Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) and U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Sulick, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, and were given the opportunity to observe special warfare candidates training.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.





