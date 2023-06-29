Thursday, June 29, 2023
Military

USA Men’s Lacrosse Visits Naval Special Warfare Center on Naval Base Coronado

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
JUNE 26, 2023  U.S. Navy Captain Mark Burke, commodore of Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN), right, and U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Sulick, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, center, pose with USA Men’s Lacrosse national team during a tour of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)

On Monday, June 26, USA Men’s Lacrosse national team members were special guests for a tour of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Base Coronado. The team heard from U.S. Navy Captain Mark Burke, commodore of Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) and U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Sulick, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, and were given the opportunity to observe special warfare candidates training.

JUNE 26, 2023 USA Men’s Lacrosse national team observe special warfare candidates train with boats on the Coronado beach during a tour of Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)
Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Bring Back the Battle (Stingray Point 4th of July Navy Demonstration T-Shirt)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Maurice “Swede” Grimaud

Community News

Navy Public Meeting on Impact of Three Aircraft Carriers in Port Simultaneously – June 28

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Lowell Grimaud

Military

USSOCOM Commander Visits Naval Special Warfare Command, Validates Value of Rigorous Training

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert Byron Fuller

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Big Bay Boom: A Quartet of Pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay

Community News

Meet the Author of “Taking Turns” Children’s Book – July 4

Community News

Coronado Community Summer Sing-Along – July 1

Community News

Baja California Governor Called on to Provide Project Updates for Mitigating Wastewater Pollution

Dining

Steak Dinner at the Coronado VFW – Every Sunday During Concert in the Park

Community News

CIFF Presents Endearing 1950 “Father of the Bride” – June 28

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.