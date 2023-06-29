Thursday, June 29, 2023
Colleen Cavalieri and Christine Stokes Elected to Discover Coronado Board

Christine Stokes (L) and Colleen Cavalieri (R) after being sworn in to the advisory board of Discover Coronado.

The Coronado City Council, at its June 20 meeting, elected Colleen Cavalieri, owner/operator of Coronado Tasting Room and vomFass Coronado, and Christine Stokes, executive director of the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), to the advisory board of Discover Coronado, the city’s official destination marketing organization.

A long-time resident of the Coronado Cays, Cavalieri will serve as an at-large board member, joining David Spatafore, another non-hotelier, in the same capacity. Cavalieri will represent small business owners on the island while Spatafore represents Coronado’s array of restaurants, cafés and eateries.

Stokes, who joined CHA in 2016, replaces Dave Landon, whose term on Discover Coronado ended June 30. Stokes oversees programming at CHA’s museum as well as its advocacy for preservation in the community. She will represent residents and property owners who cherish the history of Coronado.

Although overnight hotel guests that stay at Coronado’s four resorts (Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort and the Glorietta Bay Inn) pay the assessment that funds Discover Coronado, the organization features a board majority of non-hotel representatives. Only four of the nine seats on the Discover Coronado Advisory Board are held by hotel operators, including the The Del, Loews, Coronado Island Marriott, and Glorietta Bay Inn.

Together, the nine-person advisory board promotes Coronado as an ideal destination for group meetings and leisure hotel visits during the off-season. Overnight guests pay a 10% transient occupancy tax which is the second largest source of funding for the City of Coronado, about $16 million annually.

Discover Coronado advisory board meetings are open to the public and are held the first Thursday of each month in Council Chambers at Coronado City Hall.

About Discover Coronado
Founded in 2010, Discover Coronado is the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, tasked with enriching and enhancing Coronado as a destination to spur spending by overnight guests. The nonprofit organization’s efforts generate the City’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which provides many key public benefits to the residents of Coronado – improving quality of life in the area.
For information on the economic impact of Discover Coronado, visit www.discovercoronado.com/impact.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

