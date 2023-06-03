Coronado Historical Association to hold Annual Member Meeting and Election of Directors and Officers – July 27

The Coronado Historical Association is delighted to announce that we will be hosting our Annual Meeting on July 27, 2023. This gathering presents a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and celebrate our rich history.

During the Annual Meeting, we will reflect upon the achievements of the past year and discuss the exciting projects and initiatives that lie ahead. Your presence and participation are vital as we shape the future of our beloved association.

The election of Officers and Directors will be announced at the Annual Meeting. This is an essential process in ensuring effective leadership for the Coronado Historical Association. Please note that, as in years past, the election is conducted via blind electronic ballot. Ballots have been emailed to all current CHA members in good standing, and polling remains open through July 26, 2023. Director and Officer candidates must be current members of the Coronado Historical Association and possess a deep commitment to our organization’s mission. If you have any questions regarding the election, please contact Christine Stokes at [email protected].

The fixed date for the election results is the Coronado Historical Association Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm at CHA’s Lecture Hall at 1100 Orange Avenue, Coronado. All members in good standing have the right to vote in the election of directors and officers, as set forth in the Coronado Historical Association’s bylaws and in accordance with the California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law.

Board Candidates – Officers

Clyde Van Arsdall, President

Robin Siara, Vice President

Chris Keyes, Treasurer

Kelly Ronimus, Secretary

Board Members

Beth Fleming – Second Term

Caroline Murray – Second Term

Sally Perley – First Term

The following Directors will continue their three-year terms on CHA’s Board of Directors:

RG Head second term 21/22 – 23/24

Meredith Heinecke second term 22/23 – 24/25

Chris Keyes first term 22/23 – 24/25

David Landon second term 21/22 – 23/24

Jon Massie first term 22/23 – 24/25

Jenna McIntosh first term 21/22 – 23/24

Margarita Rhodes first term 22/23 – 24/25

Kelly Ronimus first term 21/22 – 23/24

Robin Siara first term 21/22 – 23/24

Jane Simeral second term 21/22 – 23/24

Emily Talbert second term 22/23 – 24/25

Clyde Van Arsdall first term 21/22 – 23/24

We look forward to your presence at the Annual Meeting and value your continued support in preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Coronado. Together, let us ensure that our history remains an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.





