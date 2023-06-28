Bring Back the Battle (Stingray Point 4th of July Navy Demonstration T-Shirt)

THE BATTLE OF STINGRAY POINT
If you grew up in San Diego, chances are you remember the annual Fourth of July battle between “pirates” and our hometown heroes in the SEAL Teams.
Crowds would flock to come see the spectacle with explosions, helicopters, and boats assaulting the Coronado Beach called Stingray Point.
LETS BRING IT BACK
Due to some wrong doings by event organizers to the Navy the battle was canceled indefinitely.
Whoever needs to apologize… apologize. Shake hands, kiss, makeup, and buy them a six pack. Let’s bring back this Coronado tradition.
