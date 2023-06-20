City of Coronado Christens New Public Safety Vessel to Patrol Glorietta Bay

The City of Coronado hosted a christening ceremony for its new public safety vessel on Tuesday, June 20 at the Glorietta Bay Boat Launch. City Councilmember Carrie Downey broke the ceremonial bottle against the bow of the vessel.

“The new public safety vessel will patrol Glorietta Bay, providing emergency services, boating patrol, and other related maritime services,” said Coronado Fire Chief Jayson Summers. “The vessel will be used by both the Coronado Fire and Police departments and is a great asset to our public safety resources.”

Beach Lifeguard Captain Sean Carey placed a green branch on board for the ceremony and for the maiden voyage with Beach Lifeguard Sergeant Evan Lowe. The green branch symbolizes a safe return to shore.

The vessel is a D.R. Radon 20 foot long specialized patrol boat built for speed, agility, and durability.






