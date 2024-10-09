Wednesday, October 9, 2024
City of Coronado

City Shaves $3 Million from Cays Park Project

4 min.

City Council has requested bid alternatives for other amenities, allowing further pricing tweaks

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Coronado has removed about $3 million from its Cays Park project, and will move forward with collecting bids that will allow City Council to remove line items to further adjust the price by removing individual amenities.

The project will both address needed maintenance at the park and enhance it by adding additional amenities, like additional pickleball courts and an accessible playground. It’s been at the forefront of public and political discourse this year due, in part, to its initial estimated cost of $31.2 million.

Schmidt Design Group returned to City Council on Oct. 1 with updated costs, bringing the cost of the project to $28 million after the city asked it to take a closer look at its numbers, Assistant City Manager Tony Winney said.

Of that, about $13 million is in maintenance costs, such as repaving the parking lot that is 10 years past its useful life, re-sodding the fields, and fixing the park’s irrigation system. The park has not been significantly altered since its completion in the 1970s.

The city will collect bids for the project, but will still be able to refine its amenities to tweak the project’s cost. Specifically, the council asked for bid alternatives on the proposed native garden and sunset hill, sunset viewing deck, and plaza, the spine of the park that would stretch from the parking lot to the proposed, new playground area and include seating and shade areas.

At a later meeting, the council will decide which options are worth their cost.

“I don’t want to start peeling (amenities) off right now,” Council Member Mike Donovan said. “I’d rather see the final bid, see how much each one of these things are going to save us and make the decisions then, when we know how much we’re going to save. My sense is that we’re all sensitive to cost. (But) when we talk about why we’re doing this, we’re trying to make this a park. Right now, it’s a field.”

During public comment, many people – predominantly residents of the Coronado Cays – spoke against the proposed park amenities. Opponents said they like they’re quiet, quaint park and worried about noise and the impact on their property values. However, other residents voiced their support of the plan and said they believed the city was thorough in its public outreach.

The city conducted a statistically valid survey of Coronado residents in June 2023 to determine which amenities to prioritize. Then, in December 2023, City Council unanimously decided to maintain 75% of the park as programmable field space.

“I think most people are thrilled about this,” said Council Member Carrie Downey.

In May, Schmidt Design Group presented city council with a master plan that included potential amenities and a new park layout, which would be built in three phases. City council approved this plan in a 3-1 vote, with Council Member John Duncan dissenting, though the meeting was tense.

And, of course, compromise is always needed. Planning the park’s final design is representative of the difficulty of taking the desires of about 19,000 people and cramming them into 16 acres.

A map of the park’s planned amenities. City presentation photo.

The council also asked for options that would not include moving the playground from its current location near the parking lot, at Council Member John Duncan’s request.

The playground was moved in the master plan to a more central location. Glen Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Design Group said the park was moved because, by fencing the dog park, it had to widened.

Widening the dog park slid the athletic fields closer to the parking lot. Meanwhile, converting the playground to a fully accessible one requires more space, and because it is so close to the parking lot, it would need to be fenced for safety issues. Instead, Schmidt said, they moved the park.

However, Mayor Richard Bailey and Council Member Casey Tanaka, who also supported keeping the playground near the parking lot in May, said they might be willing to sacrifice some dog park space to maintain the playground’s current position. The argument is that having the playground near the parking lot would be imperative to parents with young children.

Bids will explore potentially keeping the park where it is.

Duncan voted against the master plan in May, and has been a vocal critic of its cost and its execution: In the December 2023 meeting at which the council opted to keep 75% of athletic fields, the council also picked which amenities it would be interested in learning more about. Instead, Duncan said, the plan included them all, with no discussion of their costs.

Another bid alternative will be including social space around the pickle ball courts. Players asked the council to consider this due to the social nature of their sport, and council obliged. Schmidt estimated that doing so would cost about $246,000.

This gave Tanaka, who originally championed the social space, pause.

“I’m going to have to look the public in the eye and say whatever the cost we decide on, I believe in,” he said, adding that spending that much money to move pickleball courts to allow for a social area in between them might not be worth it.

No decisions were made at the meeting, though it was clear that costs of individual amenities would be at the forefront of council deliberations at future meetings as the plan is refined.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

Business

Holland’s Bicycles Celebrates 100 Years in Coronado

Business

Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Sports

Islander Cross Country Returns to the Small School Invite

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

Business

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients on Oct. 5

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Man Arrested after Attempted Kidnapping in Coronado

City of Coronado

Coronado Looks to State, Regional Laws as it Considers Plastic Reduction Ordinance

News

After Lengthy Closure, Imperial Beach Shoreline is (Mostly) Open

City of Coronado

Coronado Will Consider Purchasing an Electric Fire Engine

City of Coronado

City Council Approves Increases to Recreation Fees

Business

Business Briefs: New Menu at Jolie, Fall Cider From Coronado Brewing, a New Edward Jones Office

More Local News

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

Military

Holland’s Bicycles Celebrates 100 Years in Coronado

Business

Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Business

Islander Cross Country Returns to the Small School Invite

Sports

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East