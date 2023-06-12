Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Here’s a release from Easy Day Sports:



Get race-ready for our historic 50th Crown City Classic!

Train with us on the original course at a distance of your choice!

In honor of the Crown City Classic returning for its 50th year we are doing a training run on June 17, two weeks before the race, on the original course of the very first Crown City Classic.

You can choose to run the original half marathon, a 6-mile loop, or 3-mile loop.

Each participant will get a 50th Anniversary Crown City lapel pin to add to their 2023 Crown City medal ribbon!

Water, Gatorade, and granola bars will be provided.

There will be no timing, just some fun running!

To sign up, go to : https://bit.ly/43SXlMV

To register for the Crown City Classic on July 4th, click here.





