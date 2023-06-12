Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Here’s a release from Easy Day Sports:
Get race-ready for our historic 50th Crown City Classic!
Train with us on the original course at a distance of your choice!
In honor of the Crown City Classic returning for its 50th year we are doing a training run on June 17, two weeks before the race, on the original course of the very first Crown City Classic.
- You can choose to run the original half marathon, a 6-mile loop, or 3-mile loop.
- Each participant will get a 50th Anniversary Crown City lapel pin to add to their 2023 Crown City medal ribbon!
- Water, Gatorade, and granola bars will be provided.
- There will be no timing, just some fun running!
- To sign up, go to : https://bit.ly/43SXlMV
To register for the Crown City Classic on July 4th, click here.