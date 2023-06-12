Monday, June 12, 2023
Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

George Green
Here’s a release from Easy Day Sports:


Get race-ready for our historic 50th Crown City Classic!

Train with us on the original course at a distance of your choice!

In honor of the Crown City Classic returning for its 50th year we are doing a training run on June 17, two weeks before the race, on the original course of the very first Crown City Classic.

  • You can choose to run the original half marathon, a 6-mile loop, or 3-mile loop.
  • Each participant will get a 50th Anniversary Crown City lapel pin to add to their 2023 Crown City medal ribbon!
  • Water, Gatorade, and granola bars will be provided.
  • There will be no timing, just some fun running!
  • To sign up, go to :  https://bit.ly/43SXlMV

To register for the Crown City Classic on July 4th, click here.

 



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

