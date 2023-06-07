Islander Cross Country Season is Around the Corner – Start Training Now

If you plan on joining the Coronado High Cross Country team this fall, you should start now with base running and progress to other types of training over the summer break.

Our first meet of the season, the Vaquero Stampede, is on August 19th, five days before the start of school.

Only the runners ready for competition will attend the first Invitational events. Success in Cross Country in the fall is directly related to summer running. If you want to join us for summer training, we’ll have a few sessions before the no-contact period from June 19 – 30. After the no-contact period, we’ll start meeting more often.

For those who can’t make all the workouts, I’ve posted training guides for all levels on our website at https://IslanderTrack.com. There is also a sign-up sheet for summer training on the site to put you on our contact list.





